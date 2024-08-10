USADA rejects WADA criticism of 'undercover agents' protected from doping sanctions

By
published

Tactics similar to those used in pursuit of Lance Armstrong have come under fire from the world anti-doping agency

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, appears during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations on ways to strengthen the international anti-doping system, February 28, 2017. Phelps is a swimmer and Nelson a shot putter. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Travis Tygart was the principal player in USADA's investigation into Lance Armstrong and subsequent sanctions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis Tygart, CEO of the US anti-doping agency (USADA), and principal player in the sanctions against Lance Armstrong, has issued a strong defence of the agency’s use of informants after vocal public criticism from WADA.

Key to WADA’s criticism was the claim that three US athletes were allowed to compete despite committing anti-doping violations, in exchange for information in a period between 2011 and 2014.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.