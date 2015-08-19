USA Pro Challenge Video: Kyle Murphy on riding with Caja Rural

Image 1 of 6 Caja Rural Seguros RGA (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Today, Caja Rural had three riders on the breakaway. It was a good show, but it wasn’t a happy race for the team from Navarra since they didn’t have much impact on the outcome of the race. (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 6 Top three for stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 6 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in yellow for the first time at the USA Pro Challenge Image 6 of 6 Nathan Brown (Cannondale) goes solo off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Every once in a while a surprising roster addition pops up on a start list. Such is the case with Kyle Murphy, who appeared on the Caja Rural- Seguros RGA roster for the 2015 USA Pro Challenge.

Murphy, 23, rides domestically with the Lupus Racing Team out of Atlanta, Georgia, and was picked up by the Spanish Pro Continental team as a stagiaire for the Pro Challenge. Murphy first turned heads at the US pro road race in May after making the winning break and placing ninth.

He turned more heads on Tuesday after jumping into the stage 2 breakaway, which lasted until the base of Arapahoe Basin. Before the start of the stage Murphy discussed how Caja Rural came to pick him up and his plans for the near future.

