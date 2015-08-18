USA Pro Challenge Video: Bookwalter describes BMC's push to the finish
Phinney sprints to victory in Steamboat Springs
At the first stage of the USA Pro Challenge, Brent Bookwalter (BMC) was driving into Steamboat Springs on one of the best wheels in the peloton, his teammate Taylor Phinney. The BMC squad was forced to reorganise at the last minute after Rohan Dennis was caught in the closing kilometers of the race. Bookwalter describes BMC’s final push to the finish and the melee that was taking place behind Phinney as the pack fought for his wheel. Phinney won the stage, and Bookwalter finished third behind Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare.)
