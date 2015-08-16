Gallery: Teams presented at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge

Image 1 of 22 Fans happy to see Taylor Phinney (BMC) back to racing in Colorado (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Taylor Phinney (BMC) interviewed on stage at the USA Pro Challenge team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 US-based Continental team Axeon Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Tinkoff-Saxo presented on stage in Steamboat Springs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Cannondale-Garmin on stage at the USA Pro Challenge team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 USA road champion Matthew Busche lines up with his Trek Factory Racing team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Peter Stetina (BMC Racing) waves to the crowd at the USA Pro Challenge team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 BMC Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 BMC Racing at the USA Pro Challenge team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 The BMC Racing team on stage in Steamboat Springs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-SAxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 Peter Stetina's (BMC) leg isn't a pretty sight after his big crash at País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Peter Stetina (BMC) continues to make his comeback from a horrific leg injury (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA on stage in Steamboat Springs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 22 Rohan Dennis (BMC) interviewed on stage at the USA Pro Challenge team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 Hincapie Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Hincapie Racing Team on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Taylor Phinney (BMC) smiles while being interviewed on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 16 teams that will be participating in the 2015 USA Pro Challenge were presented to the public in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Saturday. Cycling fans were treated to on-stage interviews with Taylor Phinney and teammate Rohan Dennis (BMC), Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) and US road champion Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing).

The USA Pro Challenge is Phinney's second consecutive race after he recently returned to the peloton at the Tour of Utah last week. The American rider sustained a serious leg injury that prevented him from racing for over a year. Busche's participation was a last-minute decision as he is still recovering from a high-speed crash at the Tour of Utah.

View the full gallery of the team presentation from the 2015 USA Pro Challenge. The race will officially kick off on Monday in Steamboat Springs and conclude on August 23 in Denver.