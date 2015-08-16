Gallery: Teams presented at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge

Phinney, Dennis, Kreuziger, Busche and Brown take the stage in Steamboat Springs
Image 1 of 22
Image 2 of 22
Image 3 of 22
Image 4 of 22
Image 5 of 22
Image 6 of 22
Image 7 of 22
Image 8 of 22
Image 9 of 22
Image 10 of 22
Image 11 of 22
Image 12 of 22
Image 13 of 22
Image 14 of 22
Image 15 of 22
Image 16 of 22
Image 17 of 22
Image 18 of 22
Image 19 of 22
Image 20 of 22
Image 21 of 22
Image 22 of 22
The 16 teams that will be participating in the 2015 USA Pro Challenge were presented to the public in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Saturday. Cycling fans were treated to on-stage interviews with Taylor Phinney and teammate Rohan Dennis (BMC), Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) and US road champion Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing).
The USA Pro Challenge is Phinney's second consecutive race after he recently returned to the peloton at the Tour of Utah last week. The American rider sustained a serious leg injury that prevented him from racing for over a year. Busche's participation was a last-minute decision as he is still recovering from a high-speed crash at the Tour of Utah.
View the full gallery of the team presentation from the 2015 USA Pro Challenge. The race will officially kick off on Monday in Steamboat Springs and conclude on August 23 in Denver.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy