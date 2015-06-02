USA Cycling releases 2015-16 Pro CX Calendar

Image 1 of 5 Jeremy Powers (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Katie Compton (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) riding to a top twenty finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 5 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) was racing without her wrist cast for the first time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 5 Racing was held a day late after the mud of Austin forced a post-posing of events (Image credit: David McElwaine)

USA Cycling today unveiled its 2015-16 Pro CX Calendar, which runs from September through January and will visit 45 races in 25 cities.

The calendar, which begins September 5 with the Full Moon Vista-Ellison Park Cyclocross Festival in Rochester, New York, features six UCI C1 events and 39 UCI C2 events, as well as eight junior men's races and four U23 men's races. The final race on the calendar is the Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup on January 2 in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The national calendar also includes the Clif Bar Cross Vegas UCI World Cup in Las Vegas on September 16 and the Pan American Continental Cyclo-cross Championships in Covington, Kentucky, on November 1.

Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) won the men’s overall title last year, while Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) took the women’s crown. Spencer Petrov (Element Cycles) will be the defending champ in the junior men's season-long competition as he returns for another year in the junior ranks.

The Pro CX determines the best US cyclo-cross racers over the course of a season by tracking standings among elite men, elite women and junior men. Riders in those categories accumulate points by placing in the top 15 of the calendar's races. C1 races offer three times the points of C2 races.

2015 USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar



Sept. 5 – Full Moon Vista - Ellison Park Cyclocross Festival Rochester, NY 1

Sept. 6 – Full Moon Vista - Ellison Park Cyclocross Festival Rochester, NY 2

Sept. 12 – Nittany Lion Cross Breiningsville, PA 2

Sept. 13 – Nittany Lion Cross Breiningsville, PA 2

Sept. 16 – Clif Bar Cross Vegas UCI World Cup Las Vegas, NV WC

Sept. 26 – Gran Prix of Gloucester Gloucester, MA 2

Sept. 27 – Gran Prix of Gloucester Gloucester, MA 2

Oct. 3 – KMC Cyclo-cross Festival* Providence, RI 1

Oct. 4 – KMC Cyclo-cross Festival* Providence, RI 2

Oct. 10 – Trek CXC Cup Waterloo, WI 1

Oct. 10 – Charm City Cross Baltimore, MD 2

Oct. 11 – Trek CXC Cup Waterloo, WI 2

Oct. 11 – Charm City Cross Baltimore, MD 2

Oct. 17 – US Open of Cyclocross*^ Boulder, CO 2

Oct. 17 – HPCX Jamesburg, NJ 2

Oct. 18 – US Open of Cyclocross Boulder, CO 2

Oct. 18 – HPCX Jamesburg, NJ 2

Oct. 24 – DCCX Washington, DC 2

Oct. 25 – DCCX Washington, DC 2

Oct. 31 – Cincy @ Kings CX After Dark Mason, OH 1

Nov. 1 – Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships*^ Covington, KY CC (No Pro CX Points)

Nov. 7 – Cycle-Smart International Northampton, MA 2

Nov. 7 – Derby City Cup* Louisville, KY 1

Nov. 8 – Cycle-Smart International Northampton, MA 2

Nov. 8 – Derby City Cup* Louisville, KY 2

Nov. 14 – Waves for Water Cyclo-cross Collaboration Tacoma, WA 2

Nov. 15 – Waves for Water Cyclo-cross Collaboration Tacoma, WA 2

Nov. 21 – Supercross Cup Stony Point, NY 2

Nov. 21 – CXLA Weekend Live at the Greek!*^ Los Angeles, CA 2

Nov. 22 – Supercross Cup Stony Point, NY 2

Nov. 22 – CXLA Weekend Live at the Greek!*^ Los Angeles, CA 2

Dec. 4 – Jingle Cross Iowa City, IA 2

Dec. 5 – Jingle Cross Iowa City, IA 1

Dec. 5 – Ruts N' Guts Broken Arrow, OK 2

Dec. 5 – NBX Gran Prix of Cross Warwick, RI 2

Dec. 6 – Jingle Cross Iowa City, IA 2

Dec. 6 – Ruts N' Guts Broken Arrow, OK 2

Dec. 6 – NBX Gran Prix of Cross Warwick, RI 2

Dec. 12 – Resolution 'Cross Cup Dallas (Garland), TX 2

Dec. 12 – North Carolina Grand Prix Hendersonville, NC 2

Dec. 13 – Resolution 'Cross Cup Dallas (Garland), TX 2

Dec. 13 – North Carolina Grand Prix Hendersonville, NC 2

Dec. 19 – Highlander 'Cross Cup Waco, TX 2

Dec. 20 – Highlander 'Cross Cup Waco, TX 2

Jan. 2, 2016 – Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup Kingsport, TN 2