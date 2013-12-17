Trending

USA Cycling names 19 professional teams for 2014

10 Continental, 4 Women's, 3 WorldTour, 2 Pro Continental teams

The 2013 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda team

(Image credit: Danny van Haute)
The 5hr Energy p/b Kenda team spent nearly the entire day at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
2013 Jamis-Hagens Bergman jersey

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
2013 Bissell Cycling jersey

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
The UnitedHealthcare "blue train" takes over on the last few laps.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Mike Creed spent his first race in the director's seat for the Smartstop team.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Hincapie Sportswear Development Team won the Team GC.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team gets introduced to fans.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

USA Cycling announced today the final list of UCI-registered teams for the 2014 season: the country had a net gain of two Continental squads to bring the total professional teams to 19, including three WorldTour squads: BMC, Garmin-Sharp and Trek Factory Racing, which returns to USA registration after the WIsconsin bicycle maker took over the license from Luxembourg-based RadioShack-Leopard.

Although the Bissell Pro Cycling squad ceased operations and the vacuum maker shifted its sponsorship to the former Bontrager Development team, the introduction of three new teams to the UCI ranks resulted in a total of 10 Continental teams for 2014. Not listed was Incycle-Predator, of Southern California, which announced a UCI roster yesterday.

UnitedHealthcare and Team Novo Nordisk, formerly known as Team Type 1 continue to be the only Professional Continental teams from the US, while the UnitedHealthcare women's team replaces Exergy-Twenty16 as the fourth UCI women's squad alongside Specialized-lululemon, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and Tibco to the Top.

The men's UCI continental teams for 2014 include 5-Hour Energy, Airgas Cycling, Astellas Cycling Team, Bissell Cycling, Champion Systems Stan's No Tubes, Hincapie Sportswear Development Team, Jamis Hagens Berman, Jelly Belly presented by Maxxis, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis.

Men’s Continental Teams

5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
Sam Bassetti
Chad Beyer
John Hornbeck
Luke Keough
Bruno Langlois
Gavin Mannion
Christian Parrett
Taylor Shelden
James Stemper
Robert Sweeting
David Williams

Airgas Cycling
Griffin Easter
Kevin Gottlieb
Wes Kline
Matthew Lyons
Renan Maia
Justin Mauch
Zack Noonan
Gregory Ratzell
Dakota Schaeffer

Astellas Cycling Team
Ryan Aitcheson
Andrew Baker
Cortlan Brown
Thomas Brown
Brecht Dhaene
Brandon Feehery
Matthew Green
Stephen Hyde
Max Korus
Clay Murfet
Michael Pincus
Jacob Rytlewski
Hogan Sills
Chris Uberti
Justin Williams

Bissell Cycling
Nicolai Brochner
Clement Chevrier
Greg Daniel
Alex Darville
Ryan Eastman
James Oram
Chris Putt
Tanner Putt
Keegan Swirbul
Ruben Zepuntke

Champion Systems Stan's No Tubes
Andres Alzate Escobar
Michael Chauner
Gavriel Epstein
Daniel Estevez
Isaac Howe
Adam Leibovitz
Ariel Mendez-Penate
Conor Mullervy
Kevin Mullervy
Allan Rego
Rodney Santiago

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
Miguel Bryon
Robin Carpenter
Oscar Clark
Jacob Mark King
Joseph Lewis
Ty Magner
Alder Philip Martz
Alexander Peter D'Arcy Ray
Joey Rosskopf
Joseph Schmatz
Tom Skujins
Dion Smith
Thomas Wrona

Jamis Hagens Berman
Matthew Cooke
Ian Crane
Juan Jose Haedo
Ben Jacques-Maynes
Daniel Jaramillo
Stephen Leece
Carson Miller
Gregory Obando Brenes
Luis Romero Amaran
Eric Schildge
Rob Squire
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Tyler Wren

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
Ian Burnett
Luis Enrique Davila
Devan Dunn
Steve Fisher
Johnathan Freter
Nic Hamilton
Kirk Carlsen
Sean Mazich
Jacob Rathe
Freddie Rodriguez
Serghei Tvetcov

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
Ryan Anderson
Jesse Anthony
Alexander Candelario
Christopher Clements
Jeremy Durrin
Michael Friedman
Cheyne Hoag
Mitchell Hoke
Brad Huff
Carter Jones
Joseph Kukolla
William Routley
Bjorn Selander
Thomas Soladay
Eric Young
Thomas Zirbel
Scott Zwizanski

SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
Zachary Bell
Joshua Berry
Robert Britton
Cameron Cogburn
Kristopher Dahl
Flavio De Luna
Shane Haga
Shane Kline
Jure Kocjan
Julian Kyer
Travis Livermon
Eric Marcotte
Travis McCabe
Adam Myerson
Michael Torckler

UCI Women's Teams

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
Annie Ewart
Lauren Hall
Janel Holcomb
Maura Kinsella
Leah Kirchmann
Courteney Lowe
Joelle Numainville
Amber Pierce
Denise Ramsden
Brianna Walle
Jade Wilcoxson

Specialized-lululemon
Chantal Blaak
Lisa Brennauer
Karol-Ann Canuel
Tiffany Cromwall
Elise Delzenne
Loren Rowney
Carmen Small
Ally Stacher
Evie Stevens
Tayler Wiles
Trixi Worrack

Team TIBCO-To the Top
Alizee Brien
Kristabel Doebel-Hickok
Andrea Dvorak
Jasmin Glaesser
Joanne Kiesanowski
Amanda Miller
Samantha Schneider
Patricia Schwager
Lauren Stephens
Anika Todd
Scotti Wilborne

UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
Mara Abbott
Hannah Barnes
Rushlee Buchanan
Jacquelyn Crowell
Katie Hall
Cari Higgins
Sharon Laws
Alison Powers
Coryn Rivera
Alexis Ryan
Lauren Tamayo
Ruth Winder