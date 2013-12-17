USA Cycling names 19 professional teams for 2014

Image 1 of 8 The 2013 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda team (Image credit: Danny van Haute) Image 2 of 8 The 5hr Energy p/b Kenda team spent nearly the entire day at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 8 2013 Jamis-Hagens Bergman jersey (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 8 2013 Bissell Cycling jersey (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 8 The UnitedHealthcare "blue train" takes over on the last few laps. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 8 Mike Creed spent his first race in the director's seat for the Smartstop team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 8 The Hincapie Sportswear Development Team won the Team GC. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 8 The Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team gets introduced to fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

USA Cycling announced today the final list of UCI-registered teams for the 2014 season: the country had a net gain of two Continental squads to bring the total professional teams to 19, including three WorldTour squads: BMC, Garmin-Sharp and Trek Factory Racing, which returns to USA registration after the WIsconsin bicycle maker took over the license from Luxembourg-based RadioShack-Leopard.

Although the Bissell Pro Cycling squad ceased operations and the vacuum maker shifted its sponsorship to the former Bontrager Development team, the introduction of three new teams to the UCI ranks resulted in a total of 10 Continental teams for 2014. Not listed was Incycle-Predator, of Southern California, which announced a UCI roster yesterday.

UnitedHealthcare and Team Novo Nordisk, formerly known as Team Type 1 continue to be the only Professional Continental teams from the US, while the UnitedHealthcare women's team replaces Exergy-Twenty16 as the fourth UCI women's squad alongside Specialized-lululemon, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and Tibco to the Top.

The men's UCI continental teams for 2014 include 5-Hour Energy, Airgas Cycling, Astellas Cycling Team, Bissell Cycling, Champion Systems Stan's No Tubes, Hincapie Sportswear Development Team, Jamis Hagens Berman, Jelly Belly presented by Maxxis, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis.

Men’s Continental Teams

5-Hour Energy Cycling Team

Sam Bassetti

Chad Beyer

John Hornbeck

Luke Keough

Bruno Langlois

Gavin Mannion

Christian Parrett

Taylor Shelden

James Stemper

Robert Sweeting

David Williams

Airgas Cycling

Griffin Easter

Kevin Gottlieb

Wes Kline

Matthew Lyons

Renan Maia

Justin Mauch

Zack Noonan

Gregory Ratzell

Dakota Schaeffer

Astellas Cycling Team

Ryan Aitcheson

Andrew Baker

Cortlan Brown

Thomas Brown

Brecht Dhaene

Brandon Feehery

Matthew Green

Stephen Hyde

Max Korus

Clay Murfet

Michael Pincus

Jacob Rytlewski

Hogan Sills

Chris Uberti

Justin Williams

Bissell Cycling

Nicolai Brochner

Clement Chevrier

Greg Daniel

Alex Darville

Ryan Eastman

James Oram

Chris Putt

Tanner Putt

Keegan Swirbul

Ruben Zepuntke

Champion Systems Stan's No Tubes

Andres Alzate Escobar

Michael Chauner

Gavriel Epstein

Daniel Estevez

Isaac Howe

Adam Leibovitz

Ariel Mendez-Penate

Conor Mullervy

Kevin Mullervy

Allan Rego

Rodney Santiago

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team

Miguel Bryon

Robin Carpenter

Oscar Clark

Jacob Mark King

Joseph Lewis

Ty Magner

Alder Philip Martz

Alexander Peter D'Arcy Ray

Joey Rosskopf

Joseph Schmatz

Tom Skujins

Dion Smith

Thomas Wrona

Jamis Hagens Berman

Matthew Cooke

Ian Crane

Juan Jose Haedo

Ben Jacques-Maynes

Daniel Jaramillo

Stephen Leece

Carson Miller

Gregory Obando Brenes

Luis Romero Amaran

Eric Schildge

Rob Squire

Eloy Teruel Rovira

Tyler Wren

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Ian Burnett

Luis Enrique Davila

Devan Dunn

Steve Fisher

Johnathan Freter

Nic Hamilton

Kirk Carlsen

Sean Mazich

Jacob Rathe

Freddie Rodriguez

Serghei Tvetcov

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Ryan Anderson

Jesse Anthony

Alexander Candelario

Christopher Clements

Jeremy Durrin

Michael Friedman

Cheyne Hoag

Mitchell Hoke

Brad Huff

Carter Jones

Joseph Kukolla

William Routley

Bjorn Selander

Thomas Soladay

Eric Young

Thomas Zirbel

Scott Zwizanski

SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis

Zachary Bell

Joshua Berry

Robert Britton

Cameron Cogburn

Kristopher Dahl

Flavio De Luna

Shane Haga

Shane Kline

Jure Kocjan

Julian Kyer

Travis Livermon

Eric Marcotte

Travis McCabe

Adam Myerson

Michael Torckler

UCI Women's Teams

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Annie Ewart

Lauren Hall

Janel Holcomb

Maura Kinsella

Leah Kirchmann

Courteney Lowe

Joelle Numainville

Amber Pierce

Denise Ramsden

Brianna Walle

Jade Wilcoxson

Specialized-lululemon

Chantal Blaak

Lisa Brennauer

Karol-Ann Canuel

Tiffany Cromwall

Elise Delzenne

Loren Rowney

Carmen Small

Ally Stacher

Evie Stevens

Tayler Wiles

Trixi Worrack

Team TIBCO-To the Top

Alizee Brien

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok

Andrea Dvorak

Jasmin Glaesser

Joanne Kiesanowski

Amanda Miller

Samantha Schneider

Patricia Schwager

Lauren Stephens

Anika Todd

Scotti Wilborne

UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Mara Abbott

Hannah Barnes

Rushlee Buchanan

Jacquelyn Crowell

Katie Hall

Cari Higgins

Sharon Laws

Alison Powers

Coryn Rivera

Alexis Ryan

Lauren Tamayo

Ruth Winder