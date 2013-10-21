Jamis-Hagens Berman announces full 2014 roster

Image 1 of 2 The Jamis team spent the day trying to hold onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 2 Robbie Squire (Amore & Vita) has signed with Jamis-Hagens Berman for the 2014 season (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jamis-Hagens Berman will bring six new riders on board for 2014 to join a core group of seven returning riders from the 2013 roster, team manager and director Sebastian Alexandre told Cyclingnews today.

The team previously announced it had signed Gregory Brenes from Champion System, Eloy Teruel from Movistar and Ian Crane from the former Hagens Berman domestic elite team. Joining those three will be new recruits Rob Squire, 23, the 2011 US U23 champion who raced this past season with the Ukrainian Amore & Vita squad; Colombian Daniel Jaramillo, 22, from Colombia-Coldeportes; and Stephen Leece, 22, the 2013 US Elite amateur road champion from Cal Giant-Specialized.

The new riders will join seven returning riders from the 2013 squad that helped lift Janier Acevedo to the top of the UCI Americas Tour. Returning riders include JJ Haedo, Luis Amaran, Ben Jaques-Maynes, Matt Cooke, Carson Miller, Tyler Wren and Ruben Companioni.

Riders not returning from the 2013 squad include Acevedo, who signed with Garmin-Sharp for next season, Demis Aleman, Jamey Driscoll, Philip Mooney, Guido Palma, Chase Pinkham, Kyle Wamsley, Gabriel Varela and Eric Schildge.

Alexandre was very excited about his new recruits and the infusion of the young riders onto the team.

"Jaramillo is a very talented rider," Alexandre said via email. "Only two or three riders in all Colombian history have won the Vuelta Porvernir (biggest Junior Tour in Colombia ) and Vuelta Juventud (Vuelta Colombia U23). All the former winners of the Vuelta Juventud ended up being very good in Europe, like [Mauricio] Ardila, [Sergio] Henao, [Fabio] Duarte and [Mauricio] Soler."

Squire won the US U23 road race championship in 2011 in front of Chipotle teammate Jacob Rathe before moving to the Italian Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest team and then eventually Amore & Vita. Leece has been with Cal Giant the last two years and took the US amateur title with the team this year. Leece also won the Nevada City Classic in both 2012 and 2013.

2014 Jamis-Hagens Berman Roster

Returning riders:

Luis Amaran, Ruben Companioni, Matt Cooke, JJ Haedo, Ben Jacques-Maynes, Carson Miller, Tyler Wren

New riders:

Gregory Brenes (from Champion System), Ian Crane (from Hagens Berman), Daniel Jaramillo (from Colombia-Coldeportes), Stephen Leece (from California Giant-Specialized), Rob Squire (from Amore & Vita), Eloy Teruel (from Movistar)

Not returning:

Janier Acevedo (to Garmin-Sharp), Demis Aleman, Jamey Driscoll, Philip Mooney, Guido Palma, Chase Pinkham, Eric Schildge, Gabriel Varela, Kyle Wamsley