UnitedHealthcare retains core squad for 2014
Three new riders, two departures for American team
The roster of the UnitedHealthcare professional continental team will remain largely the same in 2014, with three new riders and two departures the only changes.
The American squad confirmed its 23-rider roster on Tuesday, having already announced the addition of former criterium national champion Ken Hanson from the Optum team, Classics specialist Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp) and Colombian Isaac Bolivar. With Philip Deignan leaving the team for Sky Procycling, the only rider from 2013 not listed as returning is sprinter Jake Keough.
The team dominated the USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar in 2013, winning the team title and claiming the top four spots of the individual overall rankings with winner Hilton Clarke, Carlos Alzate, Luke Keough and Karl Menzies. The "blue train" is expected to balance its focus on the NCC along with its European ambitions again in 2014.
2014 UnitedHealthcare team:
Hilton Clarke (AUS)
Kiel Reijnen (USA)
Carlos Alzate (COL)
Lucas Euser (USA)
Marc de Maar (CUR)
Robert Förster (GER)
Jeff Louder (USA)
Ben Day (AUS)
Jonny Clarke (AUS)
Brad White (USA)
Chris Jones (USA)
Martyn Irvine (IRL)
Karl Menzies (AUS)
Davide Frattini (ITA)
Adrian Hegyvary (USA)
Alessandro Bazzana (ITA)
Luke Keough (USA)
Aldo Ilesic (SLO)
Danny Summerhill (USA)
John Murphy (USA)
Ken Hanson (USA)
Martijn Maaskant (NED)
Isaac Bolivar (COL)
