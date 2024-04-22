USA Cycling lifts team rule, allows 27 former NCL riders in Pro Road Nationals

By Jackie Tyson
published

Governing body gives a lifeline to male riders left without teams following collapse of National Cycling League

Tyler Williams snuck away from the field solo, and was able to build up a sizable gap by himself.
Tyler Williams snuck away from the field for a solo attack and finished second at the 2023 US Pro Road Race Championships (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

When the National Cycling League pulled the plug a week ago on funding three co-ed teams, 27 US men lost the opportunity to compete in the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships and a path to earn a spot on the US Olympic team for Paris.

It only took four days for USA Cycling to adjust the rules and the governing body announced Friday that all 27 riders would retain eligibility to compete at Pro Road Nationals in Charleston, West Virginia, where individual time trial, road race and criterium events will be held May 14-19. 

North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).