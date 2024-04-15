National Cycling League halts season for three teams and NCL Series

The US-based National Cycling League (NCL) announced Monday morning they would “pause” operations for the 2024 season, effective immediately shutting down the infant racing league that hosted three events and the stable of athletes and staff on three teams.

“We will cease operations of our NCL-owned teams, which includes the Miami Nights, Denver Disruptors, and Atlanta Rise, effective immediately,” Andrea Pagnanelli, CEO of the National Cycling League, confirmed to Cyclingnews on Monday.

“All athletes have been informed that they are released from their current contracts, allowing them to pursue other earning opportunities. The impacted individuals will be assisted through this transition period.”

2023 was the inaugural season for the NCL, which fielded co-ed teams for elite athletes and organised a three-event criterium-based racing series. The Miami Nights won the NCL Cup with the Denver Disruptors securing second overall, both teams owned by the NCL, and took home the majority of a $130,000 cash purse for the top 10 invited co-ed teams.

In January this year, the NCL announced the roster of 10 invited teams, each team comprised of men’s and women’s athletes. New to the lineup was a third squad funded by the league itself, Atlanta Rise. No schedule for racing was ever disclosed for the 2024 season, which was due to include NCL Cup events in Miami, Denver and Atlanta for a second consecutive year.

In a press release distributed on Monday, the NCL leadership team, consisting of an executive team and board of directors, stated that they would focus to “restructure and rebuild for the 2025 season”.

The organisation will remain intact at the top level in order to restructure the business model and “focus on coming back stronger in 2025”, referencing there were “economic challenges facing the domestic and global cycling industry”.

“One of the goals for the National Cycling League has been to build on the current domestic cycling scene," said Andrea Pagnanelli, NCL CEO. ”For us to reach this goal in this market, we felt that pausing our 2024 plans to adjust our model will allow us to come back even stronger in the future.”

The biggest impact from the ceasing of NCL operations will be a loss of jobs for 44 riders - the Miami Nights had 15 riders, Denver Disruptors with 16 and the new Atlanta Rise with 13. Among the notable men now out of work are Tyler Williams, who moved from L39ION of Los Angeles to the Miami Nights and had three podiums at Redlands Bicycle Classic, and silver medalist at the 2019 US Pro road championships Stephen Bassett, who joined Denver Disruptors this year. Paola Muñoz and Andrea Cyr, who went 1-2 in the American Criterium Cup series last year, were set to return for Miami Nights.

The NCL had planned to field the three full co-ed teams – Miami Nights, Denver Disruptors, and Atlanta Rise – for the 2024 season. These teams were going to battle for the 2024 NCL Cup, as well as challenge the best teams and riders in the U.S. with a full domestic race calendar. Riders and staff have been notified and will be assisted through their transitions.

“Pausing our 2024 plans affects many teams and riders, and we are working with everyone individually to help them through 2024 and to position everyone for success in 2025,” said Reed McCalvin, VP of Operations and Teams.