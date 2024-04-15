National Cycling League halts season for three teams and NCL Series

By Jackie Tyson
published

All riders with NCL-owned teams - Miami Nights, Denver Disruptors, Atlanta Rise - released from contracts and now ‘pursing other earning opportunities’

Miami Nights celebrate 2023 NCL Cup overall title in Atlanta
Miami Nights celebrate 2023 NCL Cup overall title in Atlanta (Image credit: NCL Cup/ SnowyMountain Photography)

The US-based National Cycling League (NCL) announced Monday morning they would “pause” operations for the 2024 season, effective immediately shutting down the infant racing league that hosted three events and the stable of athletes and staff on three teams.

“We will cease operations of our NCL-owned teams, which includes the Miami Nights, Denver Disruptors, and Atlanta Rise, effective immediately,” Andrea Pagnanelli, CEO of the National Cycling League, confirmed to Cyclingnews on Monday.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

