Lack of communication and bad timing create nightmare for former NCL riders

By Jackie Tyson
published

Riders say 'the delivery was cold' with a 2-minute Zoom call from league Monday to cancel season

NCL teams are out of work after an abrupt announcement calling the series off for the year
NCL teams are out of work after an abrupt announcement calling the series off for the year (Image credit: National Cycling League)

"Pause" was not the word NCL riders would have chosen to describe the surprise announcement Monday that their National Cycling League-owned teams were shutting down and their jobs had been wiped away for the year.

That is the word Andrea Pagnanelli, CEO of the National Cycling League, used in a public statement Monday morning to disclose the league and its elite-level teams would cease operations for the remainder of 2024. The league owned and operated two teams last year, Miami Nights and Denver Disruptors, and had announced rosters for a second season along with a third team, Atlanta Rise.

