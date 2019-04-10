USA Cycling debuts 'This Week in American Cycling' video series

Kevin Vermaerke wins stage 2 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

USA Cycling has unveiled a new video highlight series titled 'This Week in American Cycling' that will run every Wednesday for the next 16 weeks.

Made in partnership with Cyclestream.tv and filmmaker Leah Sturgis, the short weekly videos will showcase US events from the previous weekend and preview upcoming races while providing behind-the-scenes access and exclusive athlete interviews. The 'This Week in American Cycling' videos will be posted on USA Cycling's Facebook and YouTube channels each Wednesday.

“We’re thrilled to launch a digital property with Cyclestream.tv that will provide American cycling, it’s top races and stars with a national stage accessible to the masses,” USA Cycling CEO and President Rob DeMartini said in a press release announcing the new series. “Cycling fans now have a show that will deliver weekly updates on the domestic race scene, the top riders and get them excited about what’s happening in the US cycling community.”

Sturgis is the force behind the Wildlife Generation program that is sponsoring former Jelly Belly-Maxxis manager Danny Van Haute's new Continental team. Her Cyclestream.tv production company recently supplied online video coverage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, the first race of USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour national calendar.

According to Wednesday's announcement, Cyclestream.tv will also release a longer-format show on its website, "extending the storytelling from races and top riders and providing unique behind-the-scenes stories from American cycling." Cyclestream.tv also plans to use its high-definition cameras, transmitters and drones to capture footage of other races similar to the quality at Redlands.

The first instalment of the series, hosted by longtime US cycling announcers Dave Towle and Brad Sohner, was posted Wednesday and covers the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour opener at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, as well as the recent Joe Martin Stage Race and the Vail Lake stop of the Pro CX Tour mountain bike series.

USA Cycling says 'This Week in American Cycling' will regularly focus on the top US races, including the Pro Road Tour, Pro XC Tour, Pro MTB Gravity Tour and the Professional Cyclocross Calendar. The show will also highlight USA Cycling National Team members and performances of top American riders domestically and internationally. Sohner and Towle will host the weekly show, while additional sideline reporters and cycling celebrities will be included throughout the year.

“Partnering with USA Cycling to provide cycling fans with two shows highlighting the best of American cycling will fill a great void in the sport," Sturgis said. "Our audience has been asking for more content about domestic cycling, and we’re thrilled to partner with USA Cycling to feature these great stories."