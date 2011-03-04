USA Cycling announces 2011 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC)

Winding Pennsylvania singletrack through the laurels (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography / www.aelandesphotography.com/eventblog)

USA Cycling revealed the complete calendar for its 2011 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC) on Friday.

AMBC cross country events will serve as qualifiers for the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships, on July 14-17 in Sun Valley, Idaho while AMBC gravity events will qualify riders to compete at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships, September 24-25 in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

In its 15th year, the AMBC features 21 races and will visit 14 states between March and September. The series opens this month with the Southeastern Regional Championships (SERC) race in Gainesville, Florida on March 20 and it concludes with the Camp Eagle Classic Mountain Bike Festival in Rocksprings, Texas, September 2-4.

The AMBC was created in 1996 to provide opportunities for mountain bikers of all ages and abilities. Each stop on the series offers cross country events, and several stops offer short-track cross country, downhill, time trials, or super D competitions as well.

The complete AMBC calendar is below.

American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC)

March 20: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Gainesville, Florida

March 27: Chickasaw Trace Classic - Columbia, Tennessee

April 3: Southeastern Regional Championships Series (SERC) - Bryson City, North Carolina

April 9: 17th Annual Barking Spider Bash XC - Boise, Idaho

April 17: Stump Jump 2011 - Spartanburg, South Carolina

April 30 - May 1: The Idyllwild Spring Challenge - Idyllwild, California

May 1: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Winder, Georgia

May 15: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Ducktown, Tennessee

May 15: Tymor Park Challenge - Lagrangeville, New York

May 22: Greenbrier Challenge - Hagerstown, Maryland

May 29: Iron Horse Bicycle Classic - Durango, Colorado

June 4-5: Bump ‘N Grind - Pelham, Alabama

June 12: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Chattanooga, Tennessee

June 18-19: Magic Cycles Mountain Bike Race Weekend - Beech Mountain, North Carolina

June 26: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Clemson, South Carolina

July 10: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Huntsville, Alabama

July 17: 16th Annual Bulldog Rump presented by Cycle Craft - Andover, New Jersey

August 7: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Fontana, North Carolina

August 14: Bear Creek Challenge - Macungie, Pennsylvania

September 2-4: Camp Eagle Classic MTB Festival - Rocksprings, Texas