USA Cycling announces 2011 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC)
21 events to happen in 14 states
USA Cycling revealed the complete calendar for its 2011 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC) on Friday.
AMBC cross country events will serve as qualifiers for the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Cross Country National Championships, on July 14-17 in Sun Valley, Idaho while AMBC gravity events will qualify riders to compete at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships, September 24-25 in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.
In its 15th year, the AMBC features 21 races and will visit 14 states between March and September. The series opens this month with the Southeastern Regional Championships (SERC) race in Gainesville, Florida on March 20 and it concludes with the Camp Eagle Classic Mountain Bike Festival in Rocksprings, Texas, September 2-4.
The AMBC was created in 1996 to provide opportunities for mountain bikers of all ages and abilities. Each stop on the series offers cross country events, and several stops offer short-track cross country, downhill, time trials, or super D competitions as well.
The complete AMBC calendar is below.
March 20: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Gainesville, Florida
March 27: Chickasaw Trace Classic - Columbia, Tennessee
April 3: Southeastern Regional Championships Series (SERC) - Bryson City, North Carolina
April 9: 17th Annual Barking Spider Bash XC - Boise, Idaho
April 17: Stump Jump 2011 - Spartanburg, South Carolina
April 30 - May 1: The Idyllwild Spring Challenge - Idyllwild, California
May 1: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Winder, Georgia
May 15: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Ducktown, Tennessee
May 15: Tymor Park Challenge - Lagrangeville, New York
May 22: Greenbrier Challenge - Hagerstown, Maryland
May 29: Iron Horse Bicycle Classic - Durango, Colorado
June 4-5: Bump ‘N Grind - Pelham, Alabama
June 12: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Chattanooga, Tennessee
June 18-19: Magic Cycles Mountain Bike Race Weekend - Beech Mountain, North Carolina
June 26: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Clemson, South Carolina
July 10: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Huntsville, Alabama
July 17: 16th Annual Bulldog Rump presented by Cycle Craft - Andover, New Jersey
August 7: Southeastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) - Fontana, North Carolina
August 14: Bear Creek Challenge - Macungie, Pennsylvania
September 2-4: Camp Eagle Classic MTB Festival - Rocksprings, Texas
