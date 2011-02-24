Smaller US Pro XCT series set for six events

Sam Schutz (Subaru-Trek) races to victory at the US Pro XCT in Wisconsin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

After the Colorado Springs round of the US Pro XCT was cancelled earlier this week, the US Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) will officially comprise six events according to USA Cycling. Prior to the withdrawal of the Sand Creek International Classic from the American national cross country series, there would have been seven total events in the series.

"It's unfortunate there will be one less opportunity for UCI points for US riders, but I think it's still going to be a really solid calendar," Kelli Lusk of series organizer USA Cycling told Cyclingnews. "For 2011, we'll stick with six events."

The door is open for the addition of other events in the future although given the already crowded race calendar, especially in 2012 - an Olympic year - the series is not likely to get much bigger.

"For next year, some events have already expressed interest,"said Lusk. "Looking at 2012, we'll keep those other races on the radar.

"We want to keep the US Pro XCT between five and seven events because a lot of elite athletes are doing World Cups, too, and we want to make it reasonable to travel to everything. We don't want to overextend the athletes but we do want to give them a strong domestic calendar."

The US Pro XCT includes only UCI-inscripted races. Forms for inscripting a 2012 event with the UCI are expected to be available sometime in late April 2011. Promoters typically have until sometime in late July to submit their applications for inscription for the subsequent calendar year.

Other national series news

USA Cycling has still not released its US Pro GRT, the gravity version of its national series. An announcement of the final 2011 series is expected soon.

It has, however, just released its Pro Ultra-Endurance Tour, which includes four events: one six-hour race, two 50-milers and a 100km.

Representing a simplification from 2010, the three US national series calendars for 2011 are the US Pro XCT, US Pro GRT and Ultra-Endurance. There are no longer "Mountain Bike National Calendars", and any non-UCI inscripted events not on the three aforementioned national series calendars will be included on the more amateur-oriented American Mountain Bike Calendar (AMBC) series.

2011 US Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT)

March 12: Bonelli Park, California

March 26: Fontana, California

April 16: Sea Otter Classic, California

April 30: Mellow Johnny's, Texas

June 25: Subaru Cup, Wisconsin

July 23: Missoula Cross Country, Montana

2011 US Pro Ultra-Endurance Tour

March 12: Spa City Extreme 6-Hour, Hot Springs, Arkansas

July 4: Firecracker 50, Breckenridge, Colorado

July 23: Galena Grinder, Boise, Idaho

August 21: Hampshire 100, Greenfield, New Hampshire

2011 US Pro Gravity Tour (US Pro GRT)

To be announced.