Gary Sutton's career celebrated in Sydney

Women's endurance coach Gary Sutton talks to team pursuit member Ashlee Ankudinoff. (Image credit: CyclingWorld.dk)

After a career as both a professional rider and renowned Australian national coach, Gary Sutton OAM will be honoured at a testimonial dinner to be held in Sydney on December 6.

During a life devoted to cycling, Sutton won an unprecedented 43 national titles, held national records, won a world title and Commonwealth Games gold medals and was feared as a rider in Australia from distances over one kilometre to 200km.

Since his retirement as a rider he has guided and developed more cyclists to become world champions than any other coach in Australian cycling history and remains a great mentor to many of the current crop of stars.

He is the father of Team Sky professional Chris and Sutton senior's brother, Shane, was recently awarded an OBE for his services to British cycling as a coach. The pair rode together throughout Europe during the 1980s and Shane Sutton will be speaking at the dinner on December 6.

Sutton has stipulated that any funds raised from the dinner be directed towards Australia's junior world championships team and other speakers on the night include two noted riders coached by Sutton - Kate Bates and Ben Kersten - plus local radio personality Alan Jones AO.

The event will be held at the Summer Salt Restaurant (66 Mitchell Rd, Cronulla), beginning at 6.30pm. For more information and bookings, contact Phill Bates: pbates@cycleclassic.com.au or (02) 9570 5556