USA Cycling and Universal launch ‘Making Legends’ digital series

Image 1 of 5 Carmen Small leads the USA team (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 2 of 5 Taylor Phinney leads Team USA on a recon of the 2015 Worlds course (Image credit: Nick Davis) Image 3 of 5 Svein Tuft won the 2007 US Cycling Open, Richmond's last big race. (Image credit: Emory Ball) Image 4 of 5 The 2014 Worlds podium enjoys the moment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Team USA checks out the 2015 Worlds road race course in Richmond (Image credit: Nick Davis)

USA Cycling and Universal Sports Network announced the launch of a new short-form digital video series that will feature USA Cycling’s preparations for the 2015 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Richmond, Virginia. The series, titled “Making Legends,” will premier eight episodes, one each week on USA Cycling’s YouTube channel.

The series promises to showcase both men and women athletes from USA Cycling in their quest to reach the podium in Richmond this September. In a behind-the-scenes look, fans will get to take a look at cycling and on-the-ground training in Richmond.

“For the first time in 30 years, American athletes, riders and fans alike will have the opportunity to experience the World Championships on home soil,” said Rob Borland, CMO of USA Cycling.

All aspects of USA Cycling are to be featured, including U23 and junior programs, as well as both men and women elite teams, besides the host American city. In the premier episode, visible below, American riders talk about what it means to them to be racing the World Championships on home soil.

“I’m excited to show people who have never seen cycling first-hand how exciting our sport can be,” said Evelyn Stevens, who rides for the UCI WorldTour women’s Boels Dolmans Cycling Team.

Other American athletes featured include Carmen Small, Megan Guarnier, Ben King, Taylor Phinney and Alex Howes.

“Cycling’s a niche sport here in the US. It’s always growing and always getting more popular,” Phinney said. “Having events like the World Championships here in Richmond are going to further promote the sport we love.”

Howes said he feels pressure wearing the US national team kit.

“I also feel that I don’t have the weight of a nation on me, but that I have the nation pushing us up," he said.





