US rider Magnus White dies after being hit by car while training

US Junior rider Magnus White has died after being struck by a car in the midst of his final preparations for the UCI Glasgow Road World Championships.

USA Cycling releasing a statement saying the fatal incident had occurred on Sunday near his home in Boulder.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news that 17-year-old Magnus White has passed away in a training accident,” said USA Cycling.

“On Sunday, July 30th, we received the news that National Team athlete Magnus White was struck by a car on a bike ride in his home of Boulder, Colorado. White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023.”

The Boulder-based White was a multidiscipline cyclist who had won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships, competed with the USA Cycling national team in a European cyclocross season and raced the 2022 Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, then also at Hoogerheide in 2023.

“White fell in love with cycling at an early age through Boulder Junior Cycling,” said USA Cycling statement. “He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community.”

White had also been branching out to road racing and his selection among the 36 riders representing the nation in the various mountain bike events at the Glasgow World Championships had been set to provide another new step for the talented young rider.

USA Cycling extended their heartfelt condolences, adding: "We ride for Magnus."

Everyone at Cyclingnews would also like to extend their deepest condolences to Magnus White’s family, friends, teammates and the Boulder community.