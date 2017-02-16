Sprint focus for UnitedHealthcare at Tour de Langkawi

Image 1 of 5 Stage 3 winner Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 5 Stage 2 winner Carlos Alzate (UHC) (Image credit: Matt James) Image 4 of 5 Tanner Putt is in his third year with UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) fighting to take the climbers jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthcare has named its squad for the 2017 Tour de Langkawi with a strong emphasis on sprint success. Herald Sun Tour stage winner Travis McCabe headlines the six-rider team for next week's 2.HC race. The team won a stage of the Malaysian race in 2016 with John Murphy and will aim to replicate its success 12 months on.

While the team is focused on the sprints, last year's runner-up, Daniel Jaramill, provides UnitedHealthcare with an option for the general classification. The 26-year-old started his season at the Vuelta a San Juan last month and will be aiming to make his mark on the Tour de Langkawi when it returns to the hilltop summit of Cameron Highlands.

Along with McCabe, UnitedHealthcare can also call upon 33-year-old fast man Carlos Alzate for the sprints. Lead out man Greg Henderson has also been selected for the race, with Adrian Hegyvary adding further support in the sprint train.

American Tanner Putt completes the team, with the Tour of Alberta stage winner providing another avenue to victory for the American outfit.

The 22nd edition of the Tour de Langkawi starts in Kuala Berang with a 124.8km opening stage to Kuala Terengganu, where a bunch sprint finish is likely to decide the victor. The eight-stage race is suited to the sprinters, with stage 4's finish at Cameron Highlands likely to decide the overall winner of the race.

The race then concludes with a 121km stage from Setiawangsa to Putrajaya on March 1.

UnitedHealthcare for the 2017 Tour de Langkawi: Carlos Alzate, Adrian Hegyvary, Greg Henderson, Daniel Jaramillo, Travis McCabe, and Tanner Putt.