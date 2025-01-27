Unibet Tietema Rockets to race first Monument in 2025 as Paris-Roubaix wildcard

By
published

Q36.6, Tudor and TotalEnergies also invited to start men's 'Hell of the North' on April 13

TDT-Unibet found success in their first WorldTour race with Brit Zeb Kyffin getting into the day&#039;s breakaway
TDT-Unibet found success in their first WorldTour race with Brit Zeb Kyffin getting into the day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unibet Tietema Rockets will race their first Monument in 2025, announced on Monday as one of the teams invited to Paris-Roubaix as a wildcard alongside Tom Pidcock's new team Q36.5, Tudor and TotalEnergies. 

While eventually racing the Tour de France remains the long-term goal for the team run by former pro rider turned successful YouTuber Bas Tietema, alongside business partners Josse Wester and Devin van der Wiel, Roubaix is a huge step in the right direction also serving as their first ASO race.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.