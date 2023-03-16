UDOG goes gravel with new Distanza shoe
Hefty rubber outsole, and a lacing system that wraps the entire foot
Hot on the heels of the new Specialized gravel shoes, Italian brand UDOG has just released two of its own gravel shoes: The Distanza. It features a rugged, rubberised outsole, a lacing system that tensions around the entire midfoot, and a choice of carbon or composite soles.
We’ve been sent a pair for testing ahead of the launch in order to see whether they cut it amongst the very best gravel shoes on the market, so stay tuned for that. For now though we can take a closer look at the details from the brand's first foray into off-road shoes.
An adventure shoe with the heart of a racer?
At the core of all of the best cycling shoes is a stiff carbon sole. The Distanza are no different in this regard, at least not the carbon-soled version. Gravel shoes eager for protracted hike-a-bike tend to more frequently use a composite sole, which allows a little more flex for a more comfortable walking experience. Here, there is something of a hybrid, with that obvious, rugged gum rubber outsole signalling that it’s got on-foot mobility in mind, and a carbon sole for optimum power transfer on the bike.
The gum rubber extends the length of the sole from toe to heel, but the central channel is bare carbon or composite. The lugs are prominent, but the most obvious feature is clearly the heavy wrap over the outer portion of the toe box. Given its thickness, we suspect the decision to not encapsulate the whole toe box was down to not wanting to increase the risk of toe strike on the front tyre.
The upper is similar to that of the knitted Rapha Explore Powerweave shoes, but more rigid, with the aim of adding breathability without sacrificing durability. The toe box is roomy, and the heel cup is deep, but being an Italian shoe they are more narrow in the mid and forefoot than others on the market.
Whole-foot lacing system
As well as the reinforced toes, another feature that jumps out is the lacing system. At the upper and lower extremes, it is as per any lace-up shoe, but the central two loops are also connected to a pair of TPU straps that run around the sides and under the insole, and so as you tighten the laces your whole midfoot is bound, rather than simply tightening the uppers.
UDOG claims this Tension Wrap System (TWS) provides a more optimal fit and better power transfer through the pedal stroke. The laces, connected as they are beneath your soles, do need a place to live and so there is also a lace garage at the upper portion of the tongue so as to store them away and prevent them from getting caught in your drivetrain, or coming undone while walking.
Pricing, specs, and availability
Both versions, carbon and nylon, come in a shade of grey. The carbon-soled model is simply a slightly darker shade of grey, and both feature the gum-coloured outsole. Weight wise a size 42 pair weighs in at 315g or 330g, and regardless of size will set you back £220/$275/EUR250 or £160/$200/EUR180 depending on the model. You’ll be able to pick them up in full sizes from EU38-48.
