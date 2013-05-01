UCI World Cycling Tour hits New York

The Ridge Hill Putnam Cycling Classic (Image credit: Ridge Hill Putnam Cycling Classic)

The UCI World Cycling Tour hits US shores this weekend with the latest event – the Ridge Hill Putnam Cycling Classic – taking place on Sunday. It marks the 5th event of the season with amateur riders given an opportunity to qualify for the World Championships that take place in Trentino, Italy, later this year.

“We have thirteen qualifying events spread all over the world across different continents. If there’s road race then the first 25 per cent over the line per age category will qualify for the world championships. If there’s a time trial then the first 50 per cent qualify,” said UCI World CyclingTour coordinator Erwin Vervecken.

This weekend’s Putman event is held over two distances with a 126.5 kilometers and 62.7 kilometers courses and 1956 meters and 917 meters climbing respectively in each.

The beautiful and challenging racecourse begins and ends in historic Cold Spring, New York, located on the Hudson River, directly across from the United States Military Academy (West Point).

After Finals in Belgium (2011) and South Africa (2012), the 2013 UWCT Final will be the most challenging yet, starting in downtown Trento and finishing with the 20km climb to the top of Monte Bondone, which towers 1654 meters above the Italian town.

To get there, riders will have to qualify at one of 14 qualifier events held throughout the world.