UCI unveils 2020 ProSeries calendar

The recent Giro dell'Emilia, which forms part of the ProSeries in 2020

The UCI has released the international road calendar for 2020, including full details of the ProSeries, the new mid-tier series which will replaces the .HC class of races.

A new structure for men's road racing comes into effect from January 2020, with races sorted into three designations: WorldTour, ProSeries, and Continental Tours in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

The ProSeries will be made up of 54 races drawn from the current .HC and .1 classes, and will feature 26 stage races and 28 one-day races. European races make up the bulk of the ProSeries, which runs from February to October, but five races in Asia and two in the USA also feature.

The Tour of Turkey is a new addition to the class, dropping down from the WorldTour after three years. The new Maryland Classic will also be included in the ProSeries, as will all 19 current 2.HC stage races.

Only 17 of the 23 current 1.HC one-day races make the cut, though, with Ronde Van Drenthe, GP Kanton Aargau, Tour de l'Eurométropole, GP Bruno Beghelli and Tre Valli Varesine all moving from .HC to 1.1 Continental status.

Notable events on the UCI ProSeries include Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (March 1), Tour of the Alps (April 20-24), Arctic Race of Norway (August 6-9), Tour of Britain (September 6-13) and Paris-Tours (October 11).