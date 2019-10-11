Trending

UCI unveils 2020 ProSeries calendar

54 races make up new second tier of men's road racing

The recent Giro dell'Emilia, which forms part of the ProSeries in 2020
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has released the international road calendar for 2020, including full details of the ProSeries, the new mid-tier series which will replaces the .HC class of races.

A new structure for men's road racing comes into effect from January 2020, with races sorted into three designations: WorldTour, ProSeries, and Continental Tours in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

The ProSeries will be made up of 54 races drawn from the current .HC and .1 classes, and will feature 26 stage races and 28 one-day races. European races make up the bulk of the ProSeries, which runs from February to October, but five races in Asia and two in the USA also feature.

The Tour of Turkey is a new addition to the class, dropping down from the WorldTour after three years. The new Maryland Classic will also be included in the ProSeries, as will all 19 current 2.HC stage races.

Only 17 of the 23 current 1.HC one-day races make the cut, though, with Ronde Van Drenthe, GP Kanton Aargau, Tour de l'Eurométropole, GP Bruno Beghelli and Tre Valli Varesine all moving from .HC to 1.1 Continental status.

Notable events on the UCI ProSeries include Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (March 1), Tour of the Alps (April 20-24), Arctic Race of Norway (August 6-9), Tour of Britain (September 6-13) and Paris-Tours (October 11). 

2020 UCI ProSeries calendar
DateRaceCountryRace classFormer race class
February 5-9Volta a la Comunitat ValencianaSpain2.Pro2.HC
February 11-16Tour of OmanOman2.Pro2.HC
February 13-16Tour de la ProvenceFrance2.Pro2.1
February 16Clasica de AlmeriaSpaini1.Pro1.HC
February 16Trofeo LaiguegliaItaly1.Pro1.HC
February 19-23Volta ao Algarve em BicicletaPortugal2.Pro2.HC
February 19-23Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del SolSpaini2.Pro2.HC
February 29Faun-Ardèche ClassicFrance1.Pro1.1
February 23-March 1Tour of HainanChina2.Pro2.1
March 1Royal Bernard Drome ClassicFrance1.Pro1.1
March 1Kuurne-Brussels-KuurneBelgium1.Pro1.HC
March 8GP Industria & ArtigianatoItaly1.Pro1.HC
March 18Danilith Nokere KoerseBelgium1.Pro1.HC
March 19Grand Prix de Denain – Porte du HainautFrance1.Pro1.HC
March 20Bredene Koksijde ClassicBelgium1.Pro1.HC
March 15-22Le Tour de Langkawi (TBC)Malaysia2.Pro2.HC
April 4Gran Premio Miguel IndurainSpain1.Pro1.1
April 8ScheldeprijsBelgium1.Pro1.HC
April 15De Brabantse Pijl – La Flèche BrabançonneBelgium1.Pro1.HC
April 12-19Presidential Cycling Tour of TurkeyTurkey2.ProWorldTour
April 19Tro-Bro LéonFrance1.Pro1.1
April 20-24Tour of the AlpsItaly2.Pro2.HC
April 30-May 3Tour de YorkshireUnited Kingdom2.Pro2.HC
May 5-104 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de FranceFrance2.Pro2.HC
May 16Grand Prix de Plumelec-MorbihanFrance1.Pro1.1
May 26-31Tour of NorwayNorway2.Pro2.HC
May 28-31Boucles de la MayenneFrance2.Pro2.1
June 3-7ZLM TourNetherlands2.Pro2.1
June 10-14Baloise Belgium TourBelgium2.Pro2.HC
June 17Dwars door het HagelandBelgium1.Pro1.1
June 24-28Tour of SloveniaSlovenia2.Pro2.HC
june 27-3Int. Österreich-Rundfahrt – Tour of AustriaAustria2.Pro2.1
July 7-14Tour of Qinghai LakeChina2.Pro2.HC
July 18-22VOO-Tour de WallonieBelgium2.Pro2.HC
July 28-August 1Vuelta a BurgosSpain2.Pro2.HC
August 3-9The Larry H.Miller Tour of UtahUSA2.Pro2.HC
August 6-9Arctic Race of NorwayNorway2.Pro2.HC
August 12-16PostNord Danmark Rundt – Tour of DenmarkDenmark2.Pro2.HC
August 20-23Deutschland TourGermany2.Pro2.HC
August 29Brussels Cycling ClassicBelgium1.Pro1.1
September 6Maryland Cycling ClassicUSA1.ProN/A
September 10Coppa Sabatini – Gran Premio città di PeccioliItaly1.Pro1.1
September 6-13OVO Energy Tour of BritainUnited Kingdom2.Pro2.HC
September 13GP de Fourmies / La Voix du NordFrance1.Pro1.HC
September 15Grand Prix de WallonieBelgium1.Pro1.1
September 15-19Skoda-Tour de LuxembourgLuxembourg2.Pro2.1
September 19Primus ClassicBelgium1.Pro1.HC
October 3Sparkassen Münsterland GiroGermany1.Pro1.HC
October 3Giro dell’EmiliaItaly1.Pro1.HC
October 5Coppa Bernocchi – GP BPMItaly1.Pro1.1
October 7Milano-TorinoItaly1.Pro1.HC
October 8Gran PiemonteItaly1.Pro1.HC
October 11Paris-Tours EliteFrance1.Pro1.HC
October 18Japan Cup Cycle Road RaceJapan1.Pro1.1