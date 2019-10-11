Dates announced for the 2020 Tour of Britain

Next year's Tour of Britain will be part of the new UCI ProSeries and will run from Sunday September 6 to Sunday September 13. The race features in the same calendar slot as 2019, but next year will clash with four WorldTour races, with the BinckBank Tour being moved to a later slot.

The race, which will start in Cornwall in south-west England for the first time ever, will face competition for star riders from the Vuelta a España, which ends on September 6, and from the Grands Prix Quebéc and Montréal, which will be held on September 11 and 13 respectively.

However, the BinckBank Tour, which is usually run in mid-August, will instead come to a conclusion on September 6 next year, seemingly as a result of the Tokyo Olympics being held in late July.

The calendar reshuffle will see an increased competition for big-name riders in the warm-up period before the UCI Road World Championships in Switzerland. The Tour of Britain has, in recent years, positioned itself as a key tune-up event before the Worlds.

This season saw Harrogate road race silver medallist Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) take two stages and second overall, while Gianni Moscon (Team Ineos) – who finished fourth in Yorkshire – also competed.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), who was part of the late attack group in Harrogate, took overall victory at 2019 Tour of Britain, also winning three stages on his debut at the race.

Next year's Tour of Britain will once again feature eight days of racing and will kick off with a 170km stage from Penzance to Bodmin, with a likely hilly opener taking in the Eden Project and Bodmin Moor.

The race's new ProSeries designation sees little in the way of material changes to the race, with the calendar reform seeing a number of .HC and .1 come together under the grouping. The Tour of Yorkshire will also form part of the ProSeries, running from April 30 to May 3.

More details of the 2020 Tour of Britain route will come later on in 2019, while the full route will be announced early next year.