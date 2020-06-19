UCI to enforce COVID-19 peloton and team 'bubbles' in return to racing health protocol

The UCI has published the health protocol designed to protect the health of riders and anyone involved in the rescheduled road races between late July and November, detailing mandatory, recommended or desired actions, including the creation of protective peloton and team 'bubbles' and the screening of riders before and during races.

Social distancing measures will be imposed between the peloton bubble, the team bubbles, and the race organisation staff, media and public. Race organisers must appoint a so-called COVID Coordinator and a COVID Doctor who are in charge of the protocol at the event.

The UCI warned that "the management of a suspected COVID-19 case during the race must be planned for."

Any mandatory measures such as quarantines or the suspension of a race after the emergence of a positive case will be imposed in line with the national rules applied for both suspected cases and those who have been in close contact with that person. Any suspect cases will be sent to local COVID testing centres.

"This protocol of instructions and recommendations is fundamental, especially for the teams and organisers, with a view to the resumption of cycling races," UCI President David Lappartient said.

"These measures remain dependent on the laws and measures in the different host countries and may need to be adapted but this protocol is another step towards our sport’s return to life.

"After the announcement of the calendars, we now have the framework which will enable riders to race again."

