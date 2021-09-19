Trending

UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Elite Women's ITT Start List

Van Vleuten, Reusser, Brennauer and Neben vye for rainbow jersey in race against the clock

Annemiek van Vleuten of Team Netherlands rode to the gold medal in the Womens Individual time trial at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The elite women take center stage on Monday afternoon at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships with the 30.3km time trial. The flat route has just 54 metres of elevation gain, with a start in Knokke-Heist by the North Sea and heading to the finish in the centre of the historic city of Bruges. It is the same course used by the Under-23 men earlier in the day.

There will be a new champion this year among the 50 riders, as 2020 World Champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) chose not to compete, and 2019 winner Chloe Dygert (USA) opted to stay home as well. The favourite will be Annemiek van Vleuten of the strong Dutch team, who recently secured the gold medal in the discipline at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July, and won the rainbow jersey in 2017 and 2018. 

Other contenders will be 2020 runner-up Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Lisa Brennauer (Germany), Amber Neben (USA) as well as 2013 World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands), who won the European road race title just a week ago. 

The first rider on the course will be Fernanda Yapura (Argentina), starting at 2:38 p.m. CET. The final rider down the start ramp at 4:02 p.m. will be Van Vleuten.

Elite Women ITT Start List
1Fernanda Yapura (Argentina) 14:38:30
2Riejanne Markus (Netherlands) 0:01:30
3Asma Jan (Pakistan) 0:03:00
4Briet Kristy Gunnarsdottir (Iceland) 0:04:30
5Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 0:06:00
6Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel) 0:07:30
7Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain) 0:09:00
8Sara van de Vel (Belgium) 0:10:30
9Yeny Lorena Colmenares (Colombia) 0:12:00
10Nathalie Eklund (Sweden) 0:13:30
11Hayley Preen (South Africa) 0:15:00
12Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) 0:16:30
13Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 0:18:00
14Karol-ann Canuel (Canada) 0:19:30
15Elena Pirrone (Italy) 0:21:00
16Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) 0:22:30
17Rebecca Koerner (Denmark) 0:24:00
18Leah Thomas (United States Of America) 0:25:30
19Lisa Klein (Germany) 0:27:00
20Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 0:28:30
21Kanza Malik (Pakistan) 0:30:00
22Luciana Roland (Argentina) 0:31:30
23Adyam Tesfalem (Eritrea) 0:33:00
24Daniela Campos (Portugal) 0:34:30
25Agusta Edda Bjornsdottir (Iceland) 0:36:00
26Dana Rozlapa (Latvia) 0:37:30
27Yanina Kuskova (Uzbekistan) 0:39:00
28Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand) 0:40:30
29Tamara Dronova RCF 0:42:00
30Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spain) 0:43:30
31Diane Ingabire (Rwanda) 0:45:30
32Omer Shapira (Israel) 0:47:30
33Joscelin Lowden (Great Britain) 0:49:30
34Julie Van de Valde (Belgium) 0:51:30
35Katrine Aalerud (Norway) 0:53:30
36Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia) 0:55:30
37Frances Janse van Rensburg (South Africa) 0:57:30
38Marta Jaskulska (Poland) 0:59:30
39Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine) 1:01:30
40Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 1:03:30
41Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia) 1:05:30
42Leah Kirchmann (Canada) 1:07:30
43Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) 1:09:30
44Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 1:11:30
45Juliette Labous (France) 1:13:30
46Emma Cecilie Joergensen (Denmark) 1:15:30
47Amber Neben (United States Of America) 1:17:30
48Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 1:19:30
49Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) 1:21:30
50Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) 1:23:30