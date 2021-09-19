UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Elite Women's ITT Start List
By Cyclingnews
Van Vleuten, Reusser, Brennauer and Neben vye for rainbow jersey in race against the clock
The elite women take center stage on Monday afternoon at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships with the 30.3km time trial. The flat route has just 54 metres of elevation gain, with a start in Knokke-Heist by the North Sea and heading to the finish in the centre of the historic city of Bruges. It is the same course used by the Under-23 men earlier in the day.
There will be a new champion this year among the 50 riders, as 2020 World Champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) chose not to compete, and 2019 winner Chloe Dygert (USA) opted to stay home as well. The favourite will be Annemiek van Vleuten of the strong Dutch team, who recently secured the gold medal in the discipline at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July, and won the rainbow jersey in 2017 and 2018.
Other contenders will be 2020 runner-up Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Lisa Brennauer (Germany), Amber Neben (USA) as well as 2013 World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands), who won the European road race title just a week ago.
The first rider on the course will be Fernanda Yapura (Argentina), starting at 2:38 p.m. CET. The final rider down the start ramp at 4:02 p.m. will be Van Vleuten.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernanda Yapura (Argentina)
|14:38:30
|2
|Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)
|0:01:30
|3
|Asma Jan (Pakistan)
|0:03:00
|4
|Briet Kristy Gunnarsdottir (Iceland)
|0:04:30
|5
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
|0:06:00
|6
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)
|0:07:30
|7
|Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)
|0:09:00
|8
|Sara van de Vel (Belgium)
|0:10:30
|9
|Yeny Lorena Colmenares (Colombia)
|0:12:00
|10
|Nathalie Eklund (Sweden)
|0:13:30
|11
|Hayley Preen (South Africa)
|0:15:00
|12
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|0:16:30
|13
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|0:18:00
|14
|Karol-ann Canuel (Canada)
|0:19:30
|15
|Elena Pirrone (Italy)
|0:21:00
|16
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)
|0:22:30
|17
|Rebecca Koerner (Denmark)
|0:24:00
|18
|Leah Thomas (United States Of America)
|0:25:30
|19
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:27:00
|20
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:28:30
|21
|Kanza Malik (Pakistan)
|0:30:00
|22
|Luciana Roland (Argentina)
|0:31:30
|23
|Adyam Tesfalem (Eritrea)
|0:33:00
|24
|Daniela Campos (Portugal)
|0:34:30
|25
|Agusta Edda Bjornsdottir (Iceland)
|0:36:00
|26
|Dana Rozlapa (Latvia)
|0:37:30
|27
|Yanina Kuskova (Uzbekistan)
|0:39:00
|28
|Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)
|0:40:30
|29
|Tamara Dronova RCF
|0:42:00
|30
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spain)
|0:43:30
|31
|Diane Ingabire (Rwanda)
|0:45:30
|32
|Omer Shapira (Israel)
|0:47:30
|33
|Joscelin Lowden (Great Britain)
|0:49:30
|34
|Julie Van de Valde (Belgium)
|0:51:30
|35
|Katrine Aalerud (Norway)
|0:53:30
|36
|Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia)
|0:55:30
|37
|Frances Janse van Rensburg (South Africa)
|0:57:30
|38
|Marta Jaskulska (Poland)
|0:59:30
|39
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|1:01:30
|40
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|1:03:30
|41
|Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia)
|1:05:30
|42
|Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
|1:07:30
|43
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria)
|1:09:30
|44
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|1:11:30
|45
|Juliette Labous (France)
|1:13:30
|46
|Emma Cecilie Joergensen (Denmark)
|1:15:30
|47
|Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|1:17:30
|48
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|1:19:30
|49
|Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)
|1:21:30
|50
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|1:23:30
