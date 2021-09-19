UCI Road World Championships 2021 - Elite Women's ITT Start List

Annemiek van Vleuten of Team Netherlands rode to the gold medal in the Womens Individual time trial at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The elite women take center stage on Monday afternoon at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships with the 30.3km time trial. The flat route has just 54 metres of elevation gain, with a start in Knokke-Heist by the North Sea and heading to the finish in the centre of the historic city of Bruges. It is the same course used by the Under-23 men earlier in the day.

There will be a new champion this year among the 50 riders, as 2020 World Champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) chose not to compete, and 2019 winner Chloe Dygert (USA) opted to stay home as well. The favourite will be Annemiek van Vleuten of the strong Dutch team, who recently secured the gold medal in the discipline at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July, and won the rainbow jersey in 2017 and 2018.

Other contenders will be 2020 runner-up Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Lisa Brennauer (Germany), Amber Neben (USA) as well as 2013 World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands), who won the European road race title just a week ago.

The first rider on the course will be Fernanda Yapura (Argentina), starting at 2:38 p.m. CET. The final rider down the start ramp at 4:02 p.m. will be Van Vleuten.