UCI recommends against use of legal ketone supplements among professional cyclists due to lack of evidence of performance benefits

Ketones remain legal but UCI joins MPCC in stance against their use

Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Belgian rider Tim Merlier wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey drinks from a bottle after wining the 2nd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 183,9 km between Montesson and Bellegarde, on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Riders can commonly be seen taking ketones after races (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has today set out its position against the use of ketone supplements for the first time, saying it "sees no reason for them to be used" by professional cyclists.

Ketone supplement use has become increasingly popular among cyclists and endurance athletes, with riders openly drinking from small bottles of ketone supplements after races, as casually as they would ingest cherry juice or a sugary recovery drink.

In 2024, the MPCC – the Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Crédible, a group cycling teams voluntarily sign up to and exists to clarify the grey areas around doping – set out their position on ketones, recommending against their use.

As a governing body that is part of the WADA system, the UCI's position is not legally and formally binding in any way, and only a recommendation – ketone supplements remain legal. They will not be tested for as a banned substance, nor will the UCI, at present, regulate against their use.

