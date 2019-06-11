UCI officially suspends Manzana Postobon

Image 1 of 3 The wildcard Manzana Posotbon team on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Juan José Amador Castano was part of Manzana Postobon's squad for the 2019 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Local Pro Continental team Manzana Postobon is presented to the fans ahead of the Tour Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI announced Tuesday that its Disciplinary Commission has suspended Professional Continental team Manzana Postobon for 45 days following two Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) for two of the team's riders within a 12-month period.

The UCI suspended the team in accordance with article 7.12.1 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR). However, Manzana Postobon announced in May that they would fold with immediate effect after the doping cases. The UCI will enforce the team suspension should Manzana Postobon decided to return to the sport.

"Considering that the team had recently announced its intention to cease all its activities, the Disciplinary Commission decided that such suspension shall start running from the first date to which the team would register for an international race (if any), including if applicable, if this would happen following re-registration of the team," the UCI made clear in its press release.

On April 5, the UCI notified Colombian rider Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata of an AAF for Erythropoietin (EPO) in a sample collected during an out-of-competition control on February 27, 2019. On May 14, his compatriot Juan José Amador Castano was also notified of an AAF for Boldenone in a sample collected during an out-of-competition control on October 22, 2018.

Cyclingnews reported at the end of May that Manzana Postobon terminated Paredes' contract with immediate effect, but that it appeared the team would stand by Amador as they suspended him but vowed to help get to the bottom of his case.

Even though the team faced a suspension of 12-45 days under UCI regulations for two or more doping cases in a 12-month period, the team's parent company 'Pedeleamos por Colombia' said it would end the programme and that the problem of doping "prevented us from moving forward".