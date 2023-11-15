UCI hand Mihkels and Thijssen fine over Tour of Guangxi racist social media post

Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen will attend an anti-discrimination educational course and pay a fine for their racist social media post at the Tour of Guangxi, the UCI has announced.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty withdrew the two riders from the season-closing race before the start after Thijssen posted an Instagram story of Mihkels making a racist gesture against Asian people.

The UCI swiftly referred the incident to its Disciplinary Commission for a breach of article 12.4.004 of the UCI regulations – the section of the UCI disciplines and procedures regulations regarding discrimination.

On Wednesday, the UCI announced that the disciplinary process had concluded, resulting in the fine and educational course.

"The UCI announces that the disciplinary proceedings against Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen, as communicated on 11 October, have concluded," read a statement issued by the UCI.

"The incident involved the publication of a video on Gerben Thijssen's Instagram account with an image of Madis Mihkels making a racist and discriminatory gesture. Both riders acknowledged the violation of article 12. 4.004 of the UCI Regulations and accepted the sanctions proposed by the UCI.

"Besides the immediate withdrawal from the Gree - Tour of Guangxi, in China, by their team, they shall each pay a fine and physically attend an educational course on the fight against discrimination.

"Upon ratification of the proposed sanctions by the UCI Disciplinary Commission, the proceedings were settled by means of an Acceptance of Consequences pursuant to article 12.6.019 of the UCI Regulations.

"The UCI unequivocally condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and is committed, through the UCI Constitution, the UCI Regulations and its programmes, to ensuring integrity, diversity, inclusion and equity in cycling."

Previous punishments handed down for racism in the pro peloton include a reprimand in 2021 for the coach of the German Olympic team for making racist comments about Algerian cyclist Azzedine Lagab.

Elsewhere, in 2017 Team Sky pre-empted the UCI by giving Gianni Moscon a six-week ban for racially abusing Kévin Reza during the Tour de Romandie.