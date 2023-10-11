Mihkels and Thijssen withdrawn from Tour of Guangxi after racist 'slanted-eye' gesture

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty have withdrawn young rider Madis Mihkels and his teammate Gerben Thijssen from the Gree-Tour of Guangxi 2023 after the Estonian rider made a racist slanted-eye gestures on social media.

The original post was on Thijssen's Instagram story, but the Belgian rider has since removed his profile from the app.

An initial statement confirmed the withdrawn of Mihkels but a subsequent update announced that Thijssen had also been withdrawn from the final WorldTour race of the season.

“We sincerely regret the behaviour of our rider Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen and the images shown on social media,” said Intermarché-Circus-Wanty in a press release.

“We would like to apologise to the Chinese people and fans, to the Government of Guangxi, to the Chinese cycling association, and all parties involved in the organisation of Tour of Guangxi for the image given of our sport.”

The team then announced their decision to remove the riders from the race.

“Forever, our team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, composed of more than 15 nationalities in our project, and our partners always defend firmly equal opportunities and fight against daily racism,” ICW said.

“We will withdraw Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijssen from the race and take the necessary disciplinary steps to close this incident.”

The Tour of Guangxi begins on Thursday from Beihai and is the final men’s WorldTour race of the 2023 season.