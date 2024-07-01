UCI Gravel World Series – Annabel Fisher defends title at Octopus Gravel while Chad Haga surprised by Asier Indave
Spanish rider earns men's victory over Haga in Switzerland
Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Team) defended her women’s title from 2023 at Octopus Gravel, while Spain’s Asier Irigoyen Indave (Merler Gravel) took the surprise victory ahead of Chad Haga (PAS Racing) on the men’s side.
Octopus Gravel, now in a third year as part of the Gravel Earth Series, took part from Andermatt, Switzerland.
PAS Racing placed second on both the women’s and men’s podiums. Karolina Migoń, who won this year’s The Traka 360, had the second-best cumulative time for women. On the men’s side, only one minute and 25 seconds separated the top two men, with second going to Haga, who was third at The Traka 360 and second at Unbound Gravel.
Third for women was Haley Simmonds (Movistar Team Gravel) while Julian Lino (NR Gravel Team) finished third for men.
Incoming storms shortened the event, as three timed sections were completed rather than four. Three of the seven ‘legs” of the Swiss gravel race went to different sections of the Gotthard Pass - one past Lago della Sella, one on the switchback cobblestones of Tremola and another to the scenic overlook at Aussichtspunkt.
The original route covered out-and-back extensions from Andermatt with a total of seven climbs totalling 155km and 4,450 metres of elevation gain. Several of the climbs snaked past snowdrifts on the side of the road, with terrain varying from dirt and gravel to pavé and riders in the Gravel Earth Series clocking times on pre-determined areas.
The elite winners for points in the Gravel Earth Series were decided with the best times across timed segments. Indave had the best times on three timed segments to Tremola, Rossmettlen and Vermigelhütte, a total of 47 minutes and six seconds. Haga was two minutes faster than Lino.
Fisher completed the trio of climbs in 56 minutes, 53 seconds. Migoń was 2:31 off the pace, and Sušnik was another 1:59 back.
|1
|Asier Indave
|2
|Chad Haga
|3
|Julian Lino
|4
|Nils Correvon
|5
|Riccardo Mosconi
|1
|Annabel Fisher
|2
|Karolina Migon
|3
|Hayley Simmonds
|4
|Josephine Meissner
|5
|Cynthia Carson
