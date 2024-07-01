UCI Gravel World Series – Annabel Fisher defends title at Octopus Gravel while Chad Haga surprised by Asier Indave

By
published

Spanish rider earns men's victory over Haga in Switzerland

Image 1 of 4
Annabel Fisher on one of the climbs of 2024 Octopus Gravel
Annabel Fisher on one of the climbs of 2024 Octopus Gravel(Image credit: Gravel Earth Series / @epicos.cc)

Annabel Fisher (Classified Ridley Team) defended her women’s title from 2023 at Octopus Gravel, while Spain’s Asier Irigoyen Indave (Merler Gravel) took the surprise victory ahead of Chad Haga (PAS Racing) on the men’s side. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top five elite men
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1
1Asier Indave
2Chad Haga
3Julian Lino
4Nils Correvon
5Riccardo Mosconi
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top five elite women
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1
1Annabel Fisher
2Karolina Migon
3Hayley Simmonds
4Josephine Meissner
5Cynthia Carson

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).