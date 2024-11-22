UCI expects compact Cyclocross World Cup calendar to solve issue of riders skipping rounds after last season's drama

'We can take even tougher measures but I don't think that will be necessary' says UCI sports director ahead of Antwerp series opener

World champion Fem van Empel will be the headline name at Sunday&#039;s World Cup opener in Antwerp
World champion Fem van Empel will be the headline name at Sunday's World Cup opener in Antwerp (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening round of the 2024-25 UCI Cyclocross World Cup arrives this Sunday in Antwerp, with world champion Fem van Empel and European champion Thibau Nys among the big stars set to take the start. 

The biggest names on the men's side, current world champion Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Tim Pidcock, won't be present at the start in Belgium as they continue to race heavily reduced 'cross calendars before the road season starts.

