UAE Team Emirates test young guns in Opening Weekend
Philipsen, Molano, and Bystrom aim to impress
With Fernando Gaviria and Alexander Kristoff focused elsewhere, UAE Team Emirates have turned to their next generation of riders for Opening Weekend. Belgian neo-pro Jasper Philipsen - who won a stage at the Tour Down Under in January - will lead the line in both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.
Related Articles
"It will be good to have top 10s on both days," team director Allan Peiper told Cyclingnews in Gent on Friday.
"Firstly, Philipsen is a young guy but he knows how to handle himself in these races. He knows all the climbs and he knows how to position himself. Sven Erik Bystrom is always in the role of a helper, so it would be good for him to try and have his own race. They're our two for Omloop. If one of them can ride top 10 that would be great."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy