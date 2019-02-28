Van Avermaet: I'm exactly where I need to be for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 6 Greg van Avermaet trains with his CCC Team teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 The CCC Team rider through the Flemish lanes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 The CCC Team riders on the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 6 Greg van Avermaet and his Belgian CCC Team teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet is the natural big-name favourite for Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The Belgian could join Bruyère, Sterckx and Van Petegem as a three-time winner and is keen to start his spring Classics campaign in the new CCC Team colours on the right foot.

Van Avermaet did a reconnaissance ride on the new Omloop Het Nieuwsblad course on Tuesday and returned to the country lanes and cobbled streets of Flanders again on Wednesday. The current mild temperatures in Europe are expected to last until the weekend and so help Van Avermaet after he recently returned from the warmth of the Tour of Oman.

"It would be really special to get a good result for CCC Team at opening weekend, so this is definitely the goal," Van Avermaet said after his recon rides.

"I am feeling really good ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and am excited to start the Classics season. During the winter and early season races, this is what I am always thinking about, so it is nice to have the first race here."





"The Classics season is long and it’s important to maintain good shape right through to April, which isn’t always easy," Van Avermaet said, confident after an early season win at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and several placings at the Tour of Oman.





No Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Van Avermaet will be backed by Michael Schär, Gijs Van Hoecke, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Francisco Ventoso and Łukasz Wisniowski, with Paweł Bernas, Kamil Gradek and Josef Cerny drafted in for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, replacing Van Avermaet, Schär and Wisniowski.





"We have the local experience from our Belgian riders; Gijs Van Hoecke, Nathan Van Hooydonck, and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, all of whom train on these roads every day. Michael Schär, who is a valuable road caption, and Łukasz Wisniowski, who was second at the 2018 edition, completes the squad. We left Oman very happy with the teamwork throughout the week so we are looking forward to seeing these riders race together on the cobbles for the first time this year.

"Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is an important race for CCC Team as it is the first Classic of the season. We know that Greg is in good shape and is motivated to start the Classics well but there are a lot of riders who can win on Saturday. We will do everything we can to put him in a good position and see how the race plays out.

"Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne is more of a sprinters’ Classic so we have made the decision that Greg won’t race and instead the other riders will have an opportunity to go for a result. Paweł Bernas, Kamil Gradek and Josef Cerny will line up on Sunday to replace Greg, Michael, and Łukasz, so between the seven riders, we have good options for all race scenarios."



