Tyler Farrar announces retirement

Image 1 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tyler Farrar chats with Ben O'Connor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) committed to his final lap attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) is excited to be back racing in Australia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

American Tyler Farrar has called time on his career, retiring from professional cyclins despite having one year to run on his Dimension Data contract.

The 33-year-old from Washington first rode with American Jelly Belly and the Health Net–Maxxis squads from 2003 before heading to Europe with Cofidis for two seasons from 2006. In Europe, Farrar won two stages of the Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a Espana, and a stage of the Tour de France. He also won the one-day races Scheldeprijs and twice the Vattenfall Cyclassics.

In total, Farrar won 29 races throughout his career with the last of those coming in 2014 at the Tour of Beijing. He also rode 15 Grand Tours, recording a top-ten stage result in all but his last three week race.

Farra confirmed his retirement at the Canadian GP Montreal and Quebec races, telling The Peloton Brief that he is ready for life off the bike.

"I think it's all been amazing, it's been a great adventure but sometimes it's time to start a new chapter," he said.

Following his two-seasons with Cofidis, Farrar joined the Garmin team where he stayed until the conclusion of the 2014 season. He then joined the MTN-Qhubeka team and was selected in the African team's debut Tour the following year.