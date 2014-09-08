Video: Tyler Farrar looks back at his time with Garmin-Sharp

Image 1 of 3 Tyler Farrar all smiles but his day ended badly with a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) wins the points classification (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht / PelotonPhotos.com) Image 3 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) was happy in second place in Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

American rider Tyler Farrar spent most of his professional cycling career under the wing of Jonathan Vaughters, Chief Executive Officer of Slipstream Sports and manger of the WorldTour Garmin-Sharp squad. The sprinter recently announced that he will change teams at the end of this season but he vowed to walk away from Garmin-Sharp after seven years with a lot of good memories.

“I came to Garmin when I was still 23 years old, so still pretty young,” Farrar said. “This has been my home for the majority of my professional career. You grow as a rider and as a person over those years.

“You put in so many days across the season, on the road with the same people living on the bus and in the hotels, I think that over the last seven years there are some people on this team that I’ve spent more time with than my family. They become your family over the season and it will be a big change moving on and starting over a little bit but, while that is hard, sometimes it’s good to challenge yourself a little and step outside your comfort zone.”

Farrar has had a successful career with stage wins at the Tour de France, Vuelta a España and Giro d’Italia. He has also had wins at the Vattenfall Cyclassic, Scheldeprijs, Three Days of De Panne, Ster ZLM Toer, Tirreno-Adriatico, Tour of California and the USA Pro Challenge, to name a few.

Farrar has yet to confirm whether or not he has found a new home for the 2015 season, however, it was reported that he was on MTN-Qhubeka’s radar in the team’s search for new signings.

He is currently competing with Garmin-Sharp at the Tour of Britain, where he placed fourth in stage 1 and stage 2.

