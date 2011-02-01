TX Active-Bianchi training in northern Italy

Image 1 of 4 Under 23 racer Gerhard Kerschbaumer is the newest signing for TX Active Bianchi. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 4 Tony Longo is the newest member of the TX Active Bianchi Mountain Bike Team for 2011. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 4 Gerhard Kerschbaumer and TX Active Bianchi team manager Felice Gimondi sign a two-year contract. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 4 of 4 Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Team TX Active Bianchi) (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

The TX Active-Bianchi team is getting ready for a training camp in the north of Italy starting on February 4 and running through February 8. Following the camp, the team will be presented in Milan by its president Felice Gimondi on February 9.

For 2011, the team will again feature an elite/under 23 team and a junior squad, managed respectively by former professional rider Massimo Ghirotto and Andrea Ferrero.

Frenchman Stephane Tempier, Portuguese racer Ricardo Marinheiro and Italian Cristian Cominelli will return to the elite/under 23 team while Italians Tony Long and Gerhard Kerschbaumer are new to the roster for 2011.

The elite/under 23 racers will compete on Bianchi Methanol SL "Team Edition" carbon frames while the juniors will race the Methanol SX model.

At the team camp, racers will fine-tune bikes and clothing and plan the upcoming mountain bike race season. The team's international race calendar will be unveiled at the presentation next week.