TX Active-Bianchi team roster confirmed for 2011

Image 1 of 4 Stéphane Tempier (TX-Active Bianchi) wins the French Cup in Meribel. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 4 Tony Longo is the newest member of the TX Active Bianchi Mountain Bike Team for 2011. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 3 of 4 Leonardo Paez (TX-Active Bianchi) won the Colombian cross country national championship. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 4 of 4 Stephane Tempier (TX Active Bianchi). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

With the additions of Gerhard Kershbaumer and Tony Longo, the TX Active-Bianchi team will include five men for the 2011 mountain bike season. The two will join Stephane Tempier, Cristian Cominelli and Ricardo Marinheiro, who are returning to the squad for next season.

Kershbaumer and Longo take the place of two riders, who are leaving the team at the end of 2010: Colombians Leonardo Paez and Julio Caro. Both are marathon specialists and will return to their home country. After a successful three-year relationship with TX Active-Bianchi, multiple-time national champion Paez will try his luck at road events. He is also looking forward to recovering from an accident in April, when he fractured his left hand. Paez has yet to return to full competitive form following his injury.

"We've enjoyed a very good time with both Leonardo and Julio and we are grateful for their commitment to our team," said team manager Massimo Ghirotto. "The TX Active-Bianchi team is proud to have had these two solid cyclists on the roster, and we wish them all the best for the future."

Racing on Bianchi Methanol SL model bikes, the team counted 15 victories in 2010 and numerous podium appearances. The team is now committed to preparing for the next season with the long term goal of sending its riders to the 2010 Olympic Games.

With its 2011 roster, the team is a young one, with an average rider age of just 22.