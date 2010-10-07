TX Active-Bianchi signs Kerschbaumer

Image 1 of 4 Gerhard Kerschbaumer and TX Active Bianchi team manager Felice Gimondi sign a two-year contract. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 4 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) and Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Under 23 racer Gerhard Kerschbaumer is the newest signing for TX Active Bianchi. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 4 of 4 14-year-old Chiara Teocchi will also race for TX Active Bianchi in 2011. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Gerhard Kerschbaumer will ride for the TX Active-Bianchi mountain bike team in 2011 and 2012 after signing a two-year contract with Felice Gimondi's team. Kerschbaumer, a former junior world champion and a first-year Under 23 racer, finished fifth at the U23 world championship race in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, last month.

"I'm proud to be part of TX Active-Bianchi as I've always looked at this team as a truly professional one, and I've been impressed by their attention to small details. They leave no stone unturned," Kerschbaumer said.

"They always take place in the most important races of the international calendar. It is the right team for me and I'm looking forward to getting into the next season with my new teammates and staff."

The 19-year-old Kerschbaumer won the 2009 junior cross country world championship in Canberra, Australia, ahead of Portugal's Ricardo Marinheiro, who joined the TX Active-Bianchi team in 2010. At the 2009 Worlds, Kerschbaumer was also a member of Italy's team relay winning squad, and he was European and Italian champion. The two talented, young riders will form a strong pair looking toward to the next season.

Team President Felice Gimondi was obviously delighted to have signed Kerschbaumer. "Thanks to our sponsors, we were able to seal the deal with Gerhard, the Italian mountain bike hope. We are very happy to have him in our roster and we believe he will be able to improve his qualities and abilities looking forward to 2012 Olympic Games. Last year, he dominated the stage but also in 2010, in his first year as an under 23, he proved himself to be one of the most gifted bikers in the world."

TX Active-Bianchi has also added another young rider to its squad for 2011: the 14-year-old Chiara Teocchi will race cross country and cyclo-cross for the team.