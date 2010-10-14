TX Active-Bianchi signs Longo

Image 1 of 2 Tony Longo (Italy) rides an uphill wooded section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Tony Longo is the newest member of the TX Active Bianchi Mountain Bike Team for 2011. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

The TX Active-Bianchi mountain bike team added Italian Tony Longo to its roster for the next two years starting in 2011. The signing comes shortly after former junior world mountain bike champion Gerhard Kershbaumer joined the team.

Longo, 26, won nine races in 2010, including the Swiss Racer Bikes Cup and three stages at the Giro della Valle d'Aosta. He consistently produced solid results at the international level and has earned four podium spots at world championships so far during his career.





Talking about his goals for 2011 he said, "My aim is to hit the World Cup series in peak shape. Of course, the world championships in September will be one of the main targets of the season as well as the Italian national championships held in the Trentino region, on my home soil."

"He will reinforce our team's roster in 2011 in the cross country events," said Team Manager Massimo Ghirotto. "He's a good climber and strong on demanding courses. He will benefit hugely from the way we work, and I expect him to get back at top of his game in the most important international competitions such as the Internazionali d'Italia and the European and world championships. I think he can move into the first 15 positions in the UCI ranking."