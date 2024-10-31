Rohan Dennis given six-week delay in court case over death of Melissa Hoskins

Rohan Dennis had a brief appearance in an Adelaide magistrates court on Wednesday to face charges in connection to the death of his wife, former Olympian Melissa Hoskins.

Dennis' attorneys requested a six-week adjournment to allow negotiations with the prosecutors to continue.

Magistrate Justin Wickens agreed to the postponement and set a date for the next hearing on 10 December. According to reports, Dennis did not comment and left the court.

Hoskins was struck by Dennis' vehicle outside their home in Medindie in December of 2023 and later died in the Royal Adelaide Hospital due to her injuries.

In August, prosecutors confirmed they would proceed with charges of causing death by dangerous driving and driving without due care. If found guilty, Dennis faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the first and 12 months for the second.

Both Dennis and Hoskins had successful careers in cycling. Hoskins was a member of the Australian women's team pursuit squad in the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016 and was part of the country's world champion pursuit squad in 2015.

Dennis is a two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist in the time trial and won stages of all three Grand Tours during his 11-year road career.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hoskins was remembered in January in a service where her father said, "We’re celebrating a life today that was cut way too short. Melissa was just warming up … her best performances were yet to come. We are grieving, all of us. There should have been more."