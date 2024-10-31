Rohan Dennis given six-week delay in court case over death of Melissa Hoskins

Attorneys request more time to negotiate with prosecution

Rohan Dennis had a brief appearance in an Adelaide magistrates court on Wednesday to face charges in connection to the death of his wife, former Olympian Melissa Hoskins.

Dennis' attorneys requested a six-week adjournment to allow negotiations with the prosecutors to continue.

