Trofeo Binda neutralised and rerouted after non-race car crash
By Jackie Tyson published
Almost an hour delay before Women's WorldTour race resumes at 75km to go
Sunday's Trofeo Alfredo Binda was neutralised mid-race after a two-car crash outside the race caravan blocked the road ahead after 52 kilometres of racing at the third Women's WorldTour race of 2022.
On the race's Twitter account, organisers called the incident "serious" and said, "there is no way to pass through at the moment."
The peloton set out on schedule from Cocquio Trevisago to complete one large loop of 71 kilometres before hitting the 17km-finishing circuit, to be raced four times for a total of 141.8km.
It was on the climb past Brinzio on the large loop that the race was neutralised, with a three-rider breakaway – Michaela Drummond (Bepink), Giorgia Vettorello (top Girls Fassa Bortolo), and Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad) – having already gained a 35-second advantage over the peloton.
Race organisers worked for approximately 45 minutes on an alternative route for the riders, which involved backtracking through Brinzio to reconnect with the planned route, adding about two kilometres to the total distance.
This would eliminate the climb to Orino on the large loop, but not change the finishing 17-kilometre circuit of four laps to Cittiglio, which was unaffected by the detour.
The race hits the finishing laps by crossing the finish line in Cittiglio with 70 kilometres to go, with a final climb to Orino on the final circuit at just under eight kilometres left. Most of the run-in is then either descending or flat – barring a gentle rise to the line – so it's likely that whichever rider or group crests the Orino first will be who contests the finish.
"We're back racing! The peloton was led back down into the valley to Cantevria – all neutralized," announced the UCI's Women's WorldTour Twitter account.
"There the race re-started against the original route down the valley. They will resume the race course in Cuveglio and will finish with the planned 4 laps."
The trio of breakaway riders were sent ahead of the peloton in the restart to preserve their 35-second advantage.
Trofeo Binda is the third stop of the season for the Women's WorldTour. Among the starters at the race Sunday, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Team SD Worx) is the only rider who with a victory on Sunday could overtake the current individual WWT points leader, teammate Lotte Kopecky.
