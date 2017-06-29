Trek-Segafredo unveil new kit for Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Trek-Segafredo riders show off their new white kits for the Tour de France in this selfie from Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Twitter / Bauke Mollema) Image 2 of 5 The Trek-Segafredo team in its custom Tour de France kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador in the TDF Trek-Segafredo kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador pictured in the new Trek-Segafredo kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 5 Koen de Kort (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Trek-Segafredo unveiled new kits Thursday at the Tour de France team presentation in Dusseldorf, with all-white jerseys replacing the red-and-black combo the team have used previously this season.

In a selfie that Bauke Mollema posted on Twitter, the jerseys can be seen along with all-white bikes for each team member.

"The nine-man squad will race the three-week Grand Tour in a white pinstriped jersey and black pinstriped bib-shorts, developed by the team's apparel partner Sportful," Trek-Segafredo said in a statement sent to media. "To complement the one-of-a-kind design, the riders will don red Bontrager helmets and shoes and ride custom Trek bikes, white with a touch of red."

The team will be riding in supper of Alberto Contador over the following three weeks, while John Degenkolb will be targeting the sprint stages.

In the team release, Contador approved of the idea of a new kit for the Grand Boucle.

"The Tour de France is a mythical race," Contador said. "It's one of the biggest spectacles in sport, so I love the idea of riding a different kit specially designed only for these three weeks. From the very minute you put this kit on, you can just feel it's special and the magic begins.

"Personally, I think that the white kit and bike with the red accents on the shoes, helmets, and details on the bike look very classy. It’s clearly different from our usual red kit and bike with white accents, but we keep the same line and stick to our style. I like that."