Andre Cardoso tests positive for EPO

Andre Cardoso at La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI announced today that Trek-Segafredo rider André Cardoso has been provisionally suspended for an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) of Erythropoietin, more commonly known as EPO, in a sample collected in an out-of-competition test on June 18.

The 32-year-old Portuguese rider has the right to request and attend the analysis of the B sample in accordance with UCI Anti-Doping Rules, but the provisional suspension means he is out of the Tour de France.

Trek-Segafredo spokeswoman Elke Weylandt confirmed to Cyclingnews that Haimar Zubeldia will fill Cardoso's spot on the roster.

Cardoso, who moved to Trek this season after four years with the Slipstream-owned Cannondale and and Garmin programs, most recently raced at the Critérium du Dauphin´, where he finished 19th overall.

Trek-Segafredo reacted to the news immediately, suspending Cardoso from the team and sending a statement to media.

"To our cycling family, we have some disappointing news to share," the statement read.

"It is with deep disappointment that we have just learned that our rider, Andre Cardoso, has tested positive for a prohibited substance. In accordance with our zero tolerance policy, he has been suspended immediately.

"We hold our riders and staff to the highest ethical standards and will act and communicate accordingly as more details become available."