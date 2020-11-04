Trek-Segafredo confirm full roster to compete on Women's WorldTour in 2021

Trek-Segafredo announced Wednesday their full roster that will compete on the Women's WorldTour in 2021. Chloe Hosking and Amalie Dideriksen are the only two new signings while the team as renewed with their core of 12 riders for next season.

Hosking joins the team from Rally Cycling and Dideriksen from Boels Dolmans, and the pair will take the places of outgoing athletes Ana Plichta, who signed for Lotto Soudal Ladies, Abi van Twisk, who is on maternity leave, and Lotta Henttala.

The team have already announced the addition of Hosking and Dideriksen, along with the renewals of the team's powerful duo Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan through 2022.

Trek-Segafredo announced the ten riders who will be staying with the programme; Elynor Bäckstedt, Lucinda Brand, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Lauretta Hanson, Letizia Paternoster, Shirin van Anrooij, who sign on as a trainee this August, Ellen van Dijk, Tayler Wiles, Ruth Winder and Trixi Worrack

"I think it's important to keep the same core of riders for the next years," said director Ina Teutenberg. "We're coming to the end of our second year, and we're really starting to build as a team and come together as a unit.

"It was crucial to retain the main core so we can hopefully keep going in the same way we performed since lockdown. On top of this, I'm glad that we were able to sign a couple of top sprinters and another young talent. Hopefully, we will be more leveled-out and have riders who can win in every situation."

Why change a good thing? Trek-Segafredo's success this year is in large part due to the strength, camaraderie and tactical prowess.

Deignan is currently leading the 2020 Women's WorldTour after a hugely successful season that saw her win GP de Plouay, La Course and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. At the Giro Rosa, the team won the opening team time trial, and Elisa Longo Borghini won a stage and finished third overall.

On many occasions, Deignan and Longo Borghini provided the team with a two-pronged attack at the races, and they had the support a powerful teamwork to back up that strategy.

Trek-Segafredo Women 2021