Trek advises Emonda and SpeedConcept SLR owners to stop use immediately amid Aelous RSL VR-C bar recall

Trek Bicycle announced yesterday afternoon an immediate recall of all 2022 Speed Concept SLR bicycles, 2021-2022 Emonda SLR bicycles, and aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems.

These top tier models are among those used by the Trek-Segafredo racing team. Women's road World Champion Elisa Balsamo rides a bespoke Emonda SLR with rainbow detail, while the men's team, including Mads Pedersen and Toms Skujiņš, used SpeedConcept bikes for the individual time trials at this year's Tour de France.

The recall advice, issued from the manufacturer's communications department yesterday, is voluntary, in line with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It has been issued following information regarding the Aeolus RSL VR-C carbon base bar and handlebar/stem, which have reportedly been found liable to cracks if they are overloaded. This represents a danger to riders as if it were to occur during a ride, it could lead to a loss of control and subsequent accidents.

Trek have advised customers to stop using these bicycles - or any bicycles equipped with the Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems - with immediate effect.

"Customers should immediately stop using these bicycles or bicycles equipped with the Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems," the recall advise stated. They are further advised to contact their local Trek retailer.

Retailers are advised that Trek will provide replacement base bars and free installation for Speed Concept SLR bicycles, and an individual handlebar and stem for Emonda SLR bicycles and aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VC-R handlebars/stems, until an updated handlebar/stem combo is available.

Additionally, all customers returning handlebars will receive a $100 in-store credit.