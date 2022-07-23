Up close with the new Trek Speed Concept: Tom Skujins' time trial bike at the Tour de France

Way back in the 2022 Tour de France's opening time trial, the Trek-Segafredo team had their hopes of a glorious yellow jersey pinned to former World Champion Mads Pedersen. By limiting his losses to the big favourites, there would always be the chance of taking the yellow jersey on home roads in Denmark. Sadly, he just missed out, but his Trek-Segafredo team backed him up with good performances by Bauke Mollema and Tom Skujiņš, in 9th and 29th places respectively.

With the Tour's potentially critical final time trial looming, we're taking a look at Skujiņš's Trek Speed Concept bike, to see its drag-cheating design up close.

The third generation Speed Concept builds on the success of its predecessors with more integration, refined aerodynamics, and in its triathlon version, additional seated comfort from an IsoSpeed-enhanced seatpost/seat tube junction.

As with any top flight modern time trial bike, the integrated bar and stem flows seamlessly in to the top tube. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Time trial bikes are all about efficiency, both aerodynamically and dynamically, and the Speed Concept follows modern convention by keeping the integrated base 'bar and stem horizontally level with the top tube. Shaped to blend in with the head tube, its recessed design also creates a smoother internal route for any hidden brake hoses and gear cables.

Instead of altering the height of the base bar, time trial extensions often perch on tall support towers, in order to perfect each individual rider's most effective position. The extensions used by Skujiņš and the Trek-Segafredo team are customised to suit, and include their preferred satellite gear shifting setup.

The brake levers are SRAM S-900, with SRAM Blip shifters on the base bar and SRAM Clic shifters on the extensions.

Tom Skujiņš rides a Bontrager Hilo Pro Carbon time trial saddle. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Skujiņš rides Bontrager's Hilo Pro Carbon time trial and triathlon saddle. Designed with a full-length split channel, the Hilo Pro has oversized carbon rails, and dual-layer foam padding to help riders hold an aero tuck with more comfort for longer. The saddle's shell is also designed to flex, minimising vibration, and the cover has anti-slip features.

Just in case you were in any doubt what the Speed Concept is built for. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Taking aerodynamics to the limit, Skujiņš' time trial bike even has a small piece of tape covering the leading edge of the integrated seatpost clamp cover.

As Bontrager don't make a disc wheel, Trek-Segafredo riders use Zipp Super-9 tubeless disc brake disc wheels, branded with Trek logos. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The Trek-Segafredo team are fully equipped with Bontrager components, but their house brand doesn't make a disc wheel. Instead, the team ride Zipp Super-9 tubeless disc disc brake rear wheels, which carry Trek logos, but also the unmistakable Zipp dimples pattern. Tyres are Pirelli P-Zero TT tyres, in either 26mm or 28mm width. Inside, Skujiņš is running Pirelli's thermoplastic 'Smartube' inner tubes.

The flattened seat stays step outwards from the seat tube with small horizontal tips, leaving a healthy gap between them and the wheel for ideal airflow.

Bontrager's Aeolus RSL 75 front wheel, plus Pirelli tubeless P-Zero Race tyre balance aerodynamics and control. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Bontrager's Aeolus RSL 75 front wheel has a modern, deep, wide rim, and at 75mm, should strike a fine balance between aerodynamics and handling. Some riders on some courses would choose an even taller rim height, conditions permitting.

The team are sponsored by Kogel bearings, which are fitted in the hubs. Given the Smartube inner tube is only available with a 60mm valve stem, Trek has used a valve extender here, which makes it particularly long.

Tom Skujiņš' usual time trial setup has 56/43 chain rings on his Quarq power meter (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Skujiņš has a SRAM Red AXS 12-speed crankset with 56/43 chain rings and Quarq power meter. Even though that sounds like high gearing, his team mate, Mads Pedersen rode a single 60-tooth aero chain ring with no front derailleur in the Tour's opening time trial.

Skujiņš' Trek-Segafredo team race on SRAM Red eTap AXS 12-speed wireless groupsets (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

SRAM's eTap AXS 12-speed wireless drivetrain ensures beautifully clean lines, and a sealed up frame, with no need for wires to pass through it. A time trial bike is possibly the ultimate place to remove every possible ounce of drag.