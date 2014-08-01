Transfers Exclusive: BMC prepares for a major shakeup in 2015

Image 1 of 5 Team BMC Racing at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Team BMC looked fast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) in the maglia rosa at the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 With his time trial victory, Stephen Cummings (BMC) is the new Tour Méditerranéen leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Cyclingnews understands that the BMC team is set for a major shake up for 2015 and is active in the ongoing transfer market, with up to a dozen riders out of contract and fresh faces set to sign contracts for 2015 in the coming weeks.

Steve Morabito, Martin Kohler, and Sebastian Lander have apparently all been told that they are surplus to requirements, while Thor Hushovd announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of the current season.

The future of Cadel Evans is set to be decided at the Vuelta a Espana when the Australian Tour de France winner meets with BMC senior management. Although he may ride next year’s Tour Down Under in January, Evans is not expected to complete another full campaign. Spanish veteran Samuel Sanchez, who will spearhead the BMC team’s overall ambitions at the Vuelta a Espana is also out of contract with negotiations on hold. Cyclingnews understands that Stephen Cummings is also out of contract at the end of the year.

Danilo Wyss, Amaël Moinard and Ben Hermans have already re-signed with the team and they are set to be joined by Italians Damiano Caruso and Alessandro De Marchi who will come on board from the Cannondale.

The majority of the Classics riders at BMC are already on long-term deals with Philippe Gilbert, Taylor Phinney and Greg van Avermaet all tied to the team. Tour de France team leader Tejay van Garderen has a year left to run on his existing deal.

The team have also added two riders from the development team to their WorldTour squad.