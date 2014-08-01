Transfers: Tinkoff-Saxo to make three major announcements in August

Image 1 of 3 The new Tinkoff Saxo kit modeled by Oleg Tinkov and the team (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 2 of 3 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) was voted most aggressive rider on stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 The green jersey winner of 2014, Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team has confirmed it will make three major announcement in early August as it works strengthens its roster for the 2015 season.

The Russian team is widely expected to announce the arrival of Peter Sagan as the new leader of its Classics squad. He is set to ride the Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday August 3 with his current Cannondale team before continuing his build-up for the world road race championships via the Vuelta a Espana.

Tinkoff-Saxo announced on its website that it would "proudly present some of the most noticeable new contracts of 2014" for "important new riders and extensions with current riders."

The announcements will be made "on the 3rd of August during Tour de Pologne and on the 7th and 9th of August during Tour of Denmark." "With the ambition of being the strongest team in cycling, we believe that the new contracts and extensions will further boost Tinkoff-Saxo and the team’s versatility."

Cyclingnews understands that several current riders could also leave the team at the end of the season.

Two sources have confirmed that Team Sky is leading the chase for Nicolas Roche, with the Irish rider set to leave Tinkoff-Saxo after two seasons with Bjarne Riis' squad. IAM Cycling and Trek Factory Racing also apparently negotiating with the rider although Roche’s agent Andrew McQuaid refused to comment on the reports.

Saxo Bank CEO Lars Seier Christensen revealed during the Tour de France that the financial services company will almost certainly stay as the team's second sponsor in 2015.

"I consider it very unlikely that we're not here next year in one way or another. But Oleg probably has his own agenda with the team, and basically it is he who decides - not me," Christensen told jyllands-posten.dk.

"Oleg has raised the budget and I will be very surprised if there are not a few exciting new riders into the team next season. It is Oleg's team, and he does with it as he wants. Then we have to try to keep up."

