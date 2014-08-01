Transfers: Cofidis confirms the arrival of Nacer Bouhanni

Image 1 of 4 Dominique Rollin (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Ag2r's Steve Chainel tries running over the pave instead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates the points classification victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins his third stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Cofidis team has confirmed via Twitter that French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni will join the team for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Professional Continental team has had a quiet 2014 but hopes to win big in the future and is working to create a lead out train to help Bouhanni in the sprints. The team also confirmed the arrival of French riders Steve Chainel, Geoffrey Soupe and experienced Canadian sprinter and leadout rider Dominique Rollin. He retired last year after failing to secure a new contract but is only 31 and rode with Bouhanni at FDJ.fr in 2012 and 2013.

Bouhanni confirmed that he was moving to Cofidis with a brief tweet: "C'est maintenant officiel , je m'engage pour 2 ans avec l'équipe @TeamCOFIDIS."

He will ride the Eneco Tour (August 11-17) with FDJ.fr before riding the Vuelta a Espana. He has won eight races o far this season, including three stages at the Giro d'Italia.

