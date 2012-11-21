TransAlp dates set for 2013

Image 1 of 5 A singletrack section of TransAlp stage 4 (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 2 of 5 Overall 2012 Craft TransAlp winners winners Robert Mennen and Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 3 of 5 Some TransAlp singletrack (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 4 of 5 Racing the TransAlp (Image credit: TransAlp) Image 5 of 5 The views on the final climb of the 2011 TransAlp were spectacular. (Image credit: Pete Webber and Brandon Dwight)

Organizers have set the TransAlp mountain bike stage race dates for 2013 and announced a new presenting sponsor. The 16th edition of the race will take place from July 13 to July 20.

Each summer, the race crosses the Alps over 600km, with approximately 21,000m of climbing en route, and ends in Italy. Teams of two contest the eight-day event.

Sigma Sport has signed up as presenting sponsor of the race.

"We are more than happy to welcome Sigma Sport on board... Besides the race itself, also every single participant will benefit from the new cooperation over the course of the eight-day event next July," said Mathias Ley, CEO of the Hamburg-based organising event company Ley Events GmbH.

"We are proud to support the possibly best known mountain bike stage race of the world and to be even closer connected to the TransAlp than we were previously," said Robin Schendel, CEO Marketing of Sigma Sport.

The 2012 edition of the race was won by Robert Mennen & Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) and by Sally Bigham & Milena Landtwing (Centurion Vaude/Topeak Ergon).

For more information on the race, visit www.bike-transalp.de. The popular race sells out each year.